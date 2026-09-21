Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong Breaks Ernie Banks’ Storied 1955 Record

Pete Crow-Armstrong is writing his name among the all-time legends in the history of the Chicago Cubs.

When you pass Ernie Banks on an incredible leaderboard, that’s when you know it’s been one of the all-time great seasons for PCA.

He did that on Sunday when he launched his 45th home run of the season. It was an absolute bomb out of the ballpark in Cincinnati:

PETE CROW-ARMSTRONG HOME RUN NO. 45 😤 pic.twitter.com/f8H27qa12b — MLB (@MLB) September 20, 2026

Crow-Armstrong now holds the record for most home runs by a player at age 24 or younger in the history of the Cubs.

PCA Passes Ernie Banks

In 1955, Ernie Banks blasted 44 home runs. The future Hall of Famer was just 24 years old. It was his breakout season, the first of eight consecutive years in the All-Star Game for Banks.

Never had a Cubs player that young gone deep that much since, until PCA:

Most home runs in a season at age 24 or younger, Cubs history: 2026 Pete Crow-Armstrong: 45

1955 Ernie Banks: 44 https://t.co/eLVqS42h6L — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 20, 2026

Banks would keep that power going for a while. He would eventually have other seasons of 47, 45, 43 and 41 home runs.

The legend twice led the NL in homers and twice led the league in RBI, too.

Banks finished his career with 512 home runs, part of that historic MLB 500-HR club.

Banks grew into Mr. Cub, spending all 19 of his Hall of Fame seasons with the Cubs and also notching 2,583 hits and winning two MVP awards.

Crow-Armstrong has a long way to go to join the entire legacy of Banks. But the start to PCA’s MLB career has been quite impressive already.

Chasing 40-40

Crow-Armstrong is trying to do something Banks never did, though, and that’s go 40-40.

He already has the 45 home runs, which is actually tops in the entire major leagues as things stand.

He also has 38 stolen bases. A year ago, he went 31-35, and now Crow-Armstrong has stepped it up.

He’s been sitting on the 38 steals for a while, though, so it’s not guaranteed he gets to 40. If he keeps hitting the ball out of the park, he can’t steal any bags.

With the Cubs still needing to finish the regular season strong with six games, though, it’s safe to think Crow-Armstrong will notch those two steals he needs for the historic club.

PCA hasn’t missed a game all year, and he has scored an MLB-best 118 runs. He leads the game in Wins Above Replacement (9.6) because in addition to all the work on offense, he’s a superstar defensively in centerfield.

Crow-Armstrong is going to win the NL MVP. It’s just a question of what exactly his home run and steal totals will look like when he does it.