Hi, Subscriber

Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong Crushes Near-Impossible Homer, Adds to Crazy Stat

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Pete Crow-Armstrong launches a home run for the Chicago Cubs.
Getty
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 03: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs hits a two-run home run in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on September 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Sage Zipeto/Getty Images)

Even Pete Crow-Armstrong wasn’t supposed to hit a home run on a pitch like this.

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Logan Henderson threw a solid changeup that dipped out of the bottom of the strike zone.

In a stat that circulated afterward, Henderson had never allowed a home run on his changeup when it was thrown out of the bottom of the strike zone.

Until Thursday night.

That’s when the Chicago Cubs‘ superstar PCA decided to have liftoff.

Crow-Armstrong is the MVP favorite for many reasons. This home run was just the latest example why.

Pete Crow-Armstrong Home Run Video

It’s best just to watch this highlight to appreciate how special this moment was for Crow-Armstrong.

He had to go down to get it. And he got it alright.

Crow-Armstrong somehow launched an absolute missile to dead center on this pitch. It’s an astounding swing.

As the post from MLB’s social team notes, it’s the 39th homer of the season for Crow-Armstrong, who continues to put together a magical season all over the field.

Maybe even more notable is the stat that was shared by MLB stats guru Sarah Langs. She notes that Crow-Armstrong has hit 32 home runs since the beginning of June, which is the most in baseball by seven homers.

MVP Case for PCA

At this point, no one is really even arguing that Crow-Armstrong should be the National League MVP.

Shohei Ohtani is special, as always, but the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ two-way superstar isn’t even pitching right now.

By pretty much every Wins Above Replacement statistic, Crow-Armstrong is worth a couple wins more than Ohtani this season.

PCA is the best defensive centerfielder on the planet, which couples with the fact that he’ll likely end up with a 40 homer, 40 steal season on the offensive side.

Everything Crow-Armstrong does on a baseball field is pretty much better than anyone else can do.

That seems likely to earn him an MVP award.

He’s even getting himself featured in the Wall Street Journal. The Thursday print edition of the major financial newspaper featured a story that broke down how PCA’s season turned around when he changed his batting stance — both bringing his feet closer together and lowering his hands.

Everyone wants a piece of the Crow-Armstrong story. Everyone, that is, except for opposing pitchers. Henderson looked like he had a hard time believing that PCA hit a home run on that pitch on Thursday night. But he better believe it. Crow-Armstrong is every bit as impressive as he seems.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong Crushes Near-Impossible Homer, Adds to Crazy Stat

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x