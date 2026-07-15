Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong Wants to ‘Dethrone’ Shohei Ohtani

There’s no question Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong is one of the biggest stars in Major League Baseball.

That said, Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is widely regarded as the best player in the world. His dominance as both a hitter and pitcher separates him from everyone else.

During All-Star festivities, Crow-Armstrong acknowledged that reality. At the same time, he admitted he’d love to “dethrone” Ohtani, even if he isn’t sure how anyone can do it while Ohtani continues pitching.

PCA’s Comments About Ohtani

Crow-Armstrong said he’d love to overtake Ohtani as the National League’s top player. Still, he admitted that’s easier said than done because of everything Ohtani brings to the field. The Dodgers superstar has won the NL MVP Award in three straight seasons and is firmly in the race again this year.

“I was telling a few of the guys earlier, ‘Man, I would love to dethrone him,’ but I don’t know how you do it unless I go to a pitching lab in the offseason,” PCA said. “I’ll go be a closer or something and see how that helps my odds.”

PCA was asked about winning the MVP over Ohtani: “I was telling a few of the guys earlier, ‘man, I would love to dethrone him,’ but I don’t know how you do it unless I go to a pitching lab in the off-season. I’ll go be a closer or something and see how that helps my odds.” — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) July 14, 2026

Ohtani’s 2026 Season

Ohtani earned another All-Star selection like Crow-Armstrong but opted not to participate. Instead, he used the break to rest and receive treatment for a lingering knee issue.

Even so, Ohtani is batting .293 with 22 home runs and 58 RBIs. He’s also slugging .549 with a .953 OPS.

On the mound, he’s been just as dominant. Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA in 14 starts and has struck out 95 batters over 85.2 innings.

Crow-Armstrong has put together an impressive first half of his own. He’s batting .291 with 21 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases.

However, as Crow-Armstrong pointed out, it’s nearly impossible to match Ohtani’s value when he’s also one of the best pitchers in MLB.