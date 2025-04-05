Cubs player makes history in rout of Padres – Game 11 Recap

The Chicago Cubs took game two against the Padres by a score of 7-1. Making the debut of their baby blue uniforms, the Cubs offense was hot once again, and the pitching staff shut down a dangerous San Diego lineup.

Once again, the pitching from the Cubs starter was phenomenal. Making his second start as a Cub, Matthew Boyd was excellent. Boyd would pitch six innings, allowing zero runs on just five hits and one walk. He struck out five against San Diego as well. He is yet to allow a run in his 11.0 innings as a Cub.

The Cubs’ offense is hot once again

This game highlighted the Cubs’ ability to get on base and generate walks. The Cubs walked eight times and had had 11 hits. When you include the two Padres’ errors and one hit by pitch, the Cubs had 22 total base runners in this one.

Every Cub who started this game registered a hit, except Seiya Suzuki, who had multiple walks.

Padres starter Nick Pivetta looked to be in a groove after a good first inning, but the rest of his afternoon wouldn’t be so easy. In the second inning, he allowed Dansby Swanson to homer to give the cubs the initial lead. Swanson, who has been one of the players experimenting with the “Torpedo” bats, has seen some great offensive numbers so far this season.

After the homer, Pivetta walked in a run with the bases loaded. He would allow two runs in that inning while throwing about 40 pitches.

The biggest offensive moment of the day was Carson Kelly’s 3-run homer to left field in the bottom of the sixth, which all but ended any hope for a Padres comeback. Carson Kelly went two for three today with a walk and four RBIs.

Kelly has been a revelation for the Cubs so far this season. While splitting time with Miguel Amaya, Kelly is batting .417 with two homers so far this season. It appears the days of Yan Gomes and Tucker Barnhardt are long gone for the Cubs.

History for Ian Happ

Playing in his 1000th career game, Ian Happ submitted his entry for catch of the year with an excellent grab to steal an extra base hit from Gavin Sheets. Ian would add a hit and a walk to his totals this season. He is one of only seven percent of major league players ever to reach the 1000 game mark.

The other big positive for the Cubs in this one was the bullpen. After six innings of scoreless ball, the Cubs gave way to Nate Pearson. He entered the game with a 7-0 lead and would allow that lead to decrease by just one. His fastball topped out at 100 MPH, and his pitches looked sharp.

Caleb Thielbar would finish the game for the Cubs with an uneventful 9th inning.

The Cubs are now winners of five straight and advance to 7-4 in the season. They play the Padres again tomorrow in the series finale. Ben Brown will get the ball for the Cubs, and Kyle Hart will get the ball for the Padres.