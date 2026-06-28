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3-Year Chicago Cubs Player Signs With New MLB Team

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 30: Nick Madrigal #1 of the Chicago Cubs looks on prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on March 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

They are coming off an 8-2 victory on Saturday.

3-Year Chicago Cubs Player Signs With New MLB Team

GettyNick Madrigal #1 of the Chicago Cubs takes the field against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on August 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

During their series with the Brewers, news came out that a former Cubs player had signed with the Tampa Bay Rays.

MLB.com wrote (on June 26): “Tampa Bay Rays signed free agent 3B Nick Madrigal to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com wrote (on June 28): “3B Nick Madrigal assigned to Durham Bulls.”

GettyNick Madrigal #17 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts after hitting a double during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Madrigal had been with the Los Angeles Angels to start the season.

He was batting .273 with 12 hits, two RBIs, seven runs and one stolen base in 15 games.

Angels PR wrote (on June 25): “INF Nick Madrigal cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake. He has elected free agency.”

Madrigal was picked in the 1st round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He spent two seasons on the Chicago White Sox (before three with the Cubs).

The 29-year-old is batting .274 with 250 hits over 300 MLB games.

GettyChicago Cubs’ Nick Madrigal warms up prior to the first of the two-game, 2023 major league baseball London Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs at London Stadium in east London on June 24, 2023.

Here’s what people were saying about the signing on social media:

@briankim_tsu: “Dude killed us earlier this month twice”

@TBRaysCentral: “Interesting move here. Madrigal was impressive against the Rays earlier this season. High contact guy, and he’s increased his walk rate in a limited sample.”

@RaysTheRoofTB: “Madrigal was traded to the Cubs for Craig Kimbrel back in 2021 Now, they’re with the same organization after the Rays signed both to deals since late May”

Cubs Right Now

GettyIan Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 after hitting a three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at American Family Field on June 27, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Cubs come into the day as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 45-38 record in 83 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 22-21 in 43 games away from Wrigley Field).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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3-Year Chicago Cubs Player Signs With New MLB Team

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