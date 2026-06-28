On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

They are coming off an 8-2 victory on Saturday.

3-Year Chicago Cubs Player Signs With New MLB Team

During their series with the Brewers, news came out that a former Cubs player had signed with the Tampa Bay Rays.

MLB.com wrote (on June 26): “Tampa Bay Rays signed free agent 3B Nick Madrigal to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com wrote (on June 28): “3B Nick Madrigal assigned to Durham Bulls.”

Madrigal had been with the Los Angeles Angels to start the season.

He was batting .273 with 12 hits, two RBIs, seven runs and one stolen base in 15 games.

Angels PR wrote (on June 25): “INF Nick Madrigal cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake. He has elected free agency.”

Madrigal was picked in the 1st round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He spent two seasons on the Chicago White Sox (before three with the Cubs).

The 29-year-old is batting .274 with 250 hits over 300 MLB games.

Here’s what people were saying about the signing on social media:

@briankim_tsu: “Dude killed us earlier this month twice”

@TBRaysCentral: “Interesting move here. Madrigal was impressive against the Rays earlier this season. High contact guy, and he’s increased his walk rate in a limited sample.”

@RaysTheRoofTB: “Madrigal was traded to the Cubs for Craig Kimbrel back in 2021 Now, they’re with the same organization after the Rays signed both to deals since late May”

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs come into the day as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 45-38 record in 83 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 22-21 in 43 games away from Wrigley Field).