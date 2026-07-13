Cubs Get Positive Update on Justin Steele Amid Long Absence

The Chicago Cubs finished the first half of 2026 on a strong note, winning back-to-back games and coming to within five games of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.

Since the beginning of last season, the Cubs have been without left-hander Justin Steele, who underwent elbow surgery. He was one of the Cubs’ most reliable starting pitchers for the past several years before the injury.

On Monday, Cubs fans got a positive update on the veteran left-hander’s recovery from Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“Chicago Cubs ace Justin Steele, who hasn’t pitched since April 7, 2025, is expected to start throwing off a mound the first week of August, but Cubs manager Craig Counsell said it will be too late in the season for him to rejoin the rotation and instead would be used in the bullpen in September,” Nightengale reported.

Chicago Cubs Get Positive Update on Justin Steele After Long Absence

For his career, Steele has won 32 games and has posted a 3.30 ERA in 102 appearances and 91 starts. Obviously, he has not had a full season since 2024, and even that season was cut a little bit short.

Still, he went 5-5 with a 3.07 ERA in 24 starts. He was 3-1 with a 4.76 ERA in four starts before landing on the injured list last year. The Cubs may need some reinforcements in their starting rotation with the trade deadline coming soon.

Unfortunately, as Nightengale reported, Steele cannot be relied upon for that, as his return this season will be as a reliever if it happens. So, the Cubs will have to make some trades.

However, having Steele back and healthy can still boost the pitching staff, even if he is in the bullpen. Perhaps the Cubs can make him a multi-inning reliever for the time being or use him as another left-handed option.

Steele made his major league debut with the Cubs in 2021 and has been with the team ever since. He has had several injuries in his career, but if he can come back healthy as a reliever, that could take a little bit of stress off of his arm and get him in position to ease back into his role as a starter in 2027.

The Cubs are in wild card position, so getting Steele back could help give them a little bit of a push towards clinching a spot in the postseason for the second straight year.

Justin Steele’s Return Comes With Catch for Cubs

Again, Steele will not be able to slot right back into the rotation. He has had some setbacks in his recovery this year. This means that the Cubs are going to have to acquire starting pitching help from the outside, and there will be plenty of starters available as they look for ways to secure a postseason trip in 2026.

But they won’t be able to rely on him to give them that help until at least 2027, so it will be interesting to see how the front office navigates the trade deadline and who they might ultimately choose to pursue.