Cubs Predicted to Make Big Move for Former Cy Young Winner

The Chicago Cubs have plenty of options at the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline. For the first time in years, this Cubs team is going to be unquestioned buyers at the deadline. Chicago will be looking to make some big moves come July.

Many assume they will target pitchers as their main focus. Especially after injuries to both Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele. But the specificity of that target is unknown. Will they aim to land some veteran depth pieces or take a big swing for a potential game-changing arm? One analyst sure thinks the Cubs are in line to do the latter.

Jim Riley of BALLCAP Sports predicts that the Cubs would still be interested in Alcantara despite his early struggles.

“The Cubs need to be aggressive and really go for it. This may be the only year they have Kyle Tucker. Now I expect the Cubs to compete for several years down the line, and that’s great because you have Sandy for a couple more seasons after this. For this year, being in the position they are at the top of the central, they need to go for more pitching.”

A falling stock

Alcantara has been a trending name on the trade deadline for quite some time now. But this season, his value is seemingly reduced after a less-than-ideal return from Tommy John surgery. So far this season, the 29-year-old has posted an 8.47 ERA in 51 innings and registered a disappointing -1.4 bWAR. Additionally, his 1.667 WHIP, 52 ERA,+ and 2-7 record are all shockingly bad.

Another brutal start for Sandy Alcantara: 4 IP

7 H

6 ER

4 BB

0 K His ERA is up to 8.47. pic.twitter.com/wo3GGnz8CM — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 28, 2025

With numbers like these, it’s easy to see why some teams may be hesitant to give up a haul to land his services. His command, hard hit rate, and chase rate have all taken a nose dive. However, his fastball velocity is still elite, ranking in the top 92nd percentile at 97.2 MPH.

The hope for the former Cy Young winner is that he is still shaking off the rust. Hopefully his career has not been permanently altered by his injury.

Chicago could make a great trade partner

The Cubs may be just the time to take a gamble on him. Not only do they have the prospect capital to land him, but they have a desperate need for a frontline starter, unlike almost any contender. As previously mentioned, the Cubs are reeling from injuries to their frontline starters and dont currently have an “Ace” pitching on their staff. The expectation for this team is to contend come playoff time, and Alcantara is the type of talent that was made for the big moments.

The other benefit for Chicago is the contract they would be aquiring. After this season, he has another 2 years and $38 million left on his deal. That is also assuming they activate the club option. This means that Alcantara wouldn’t be a “rental,” and he would be a building block for next season.

For as good as this offense is, the Cubs may need to take a big swing on a pitcher of Alcantara’s talent in hopes he can recapture his Cy Young potential for a postseason run.