Cubs Projected to Land 25-Year-Old Former Top Pick in Trade

It’s no secret that the Chicago Cubs need help in their rotation. It’s also no secret that they will look to the trade market to supplement their team for a playoff run this season. The question for the Cubs needs to be who and not if. They need to figure out which available pitchers can provide as much production as possible. But it sounds like one unlikely pitcher has vaulted himself into trade discussions.

In a recent article, Allen Settle of Yardbarker predicted that Miami Marlins‘ starter Ryan Weathers could be a good fit for Chicago to make a deal for.

“Weathers is the rare bright spot on Miami’s staff,” said Settle. “Former Cy Young winner Alcantara has struggled mightily in his first season back from the injured list. Cal Quantrill, the team’s marquee offseason acquisition, has a 6.09 ERA. Max Meyer has also battled inconsistency. In many ways, Weathers has emerged as Miami’s de facto ace. His improved fastball velocity has allowed the former top prospect to break out in a major way. The Marlins could retain the 25-year-old as a foundational piece of their rebuild, but president of baseball operations Peter Bendix has a track record of flipping established talent for prospect capital.”

An early look against the Cubs

Weathers has made two starts against the Cubs already this season. During those two games, he tossed 10 innings and allowed just two runs, both coming off of solo homers. This line is quite remarkable considering the Cubs have been the best offense in Baseball at putting up runs.

Since being recalled from Triple-A earlier this season, Weathers has pitched quite well. In 15.2 innings, he has a 1.15 ERA and a 0.894 WHIP. While this is a small sample size, it’s an encouraging start for the former seventh overall pick. The Marlins, who are 11 games below .500, may be inclined to leverage his recent surge into a decent trade package.

Some encouraging underlying metrics

What sticks oit the most about Weathers is his velocity. At 97.3 MPH, his fastball grades out in the 93rd percentile according to Baseball Savant. This velocity is up from his 95.6 MPH average last season, a sign he may have made some mechanical adjustments.

The Cubs’ need for another starting pitcher has been talked at nauseam. While Weathers does not have a history of being a successful starter, he presents an intriguing challenge for the Cubs. Could they get the most out of him like they have with Brad Keller and Drew Pomeranz?

Regardless of whether ot not he can maintain his career resurgance, he could be a low-risk/high-reward option for Chicago. He is not likely to garner a huge return, making a deal much more likely.

Adding another starting pitcher to this rotation will make life much easier for manager Craig Counsell. He may then be able to deploy Ben Brown in the bullpen and rely less on youngsters such as Cade Horton.

For as much as Cubs fans may want to trade for a different Marlins starter, Weathers may be the better option.