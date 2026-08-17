Chicago Cubs Promote 29-Year-Old Pitcher After Edward Cabrera Injury News

The Chicago Cubs are gearing up for a series against their cross-town rivals, the Chicago White Sox, on Monday night.

Ahead of the series opener, the Cubs announced a string of roster moves after placing both infielder Dansby Swanson and pitcher Edward Cabrera on the IL.

Swanson injured his oblique during Sunday’s game, while Cabrera started Sunday’s contest after just being activated from the IL. However, he’s dealing with a blister on his throwing hand, which now sidelines him again.

Cubs Recall 29-Year-Old Pitcher

In a corresponding move after Cabrera landed on the IL, the Cubs recalled starting pitcher and stretch reliever Javier Assad from Triple-A Iowa. He’s 6-1 this season with a 3.59 ERA across 21 appearances and 10 starts.

The Cubs also announced the promotion of outfielder Kevin Alcantara and selected the contract of infielder Owen Miller, which should provide some much-needed depth with Swanson expected to miss four to six weeks.

#Cubs Roster Moves: -Edward Cabrera placed on the 15-day IL with right middle finger blister.

-Javier Assad recalled from Triple-A.

-Dansby Swanson placed on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain.

-Kevin Alcantara recalled from Triple-A.

-Owen Miller selected from… — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) August 17, 2026

Assad’s MLB Career

Assad has been in and out of the Cubs’ rotation for several seasons since making his MLB debut in 2022.

In 2024, he started a career-high 29 games and pitched 147 innings while posting a 3.73 ERA.

Across his career, he holds a 24-13 record with a 3.46 ERA, 324 strikeouts and a 1.288 WHIP across 411.1 innings.

Cubs Right Now

As for Chicago, the Cubs enter Monday night with a 72-53 record. They’re 5.0 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central but still hold the top Wild Card spot.

If the season ended today, the Cubs would host the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field in a best-of-three series.