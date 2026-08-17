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Chicago Cubs Promote 29-Year-Old Pitcher After Edward Cabrera Injury News

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Philadelphia Phillies v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 23: Javier Assad #72 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the tenth inning at Wrigley Field on April 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are gearing up for a series against their cross-town rivals, the Chicago White Sox, on Monday night.

Ahead of the series opener, the Cubs announced a string of roster moves after placing both infielder Dansby Swanson and pitcher Edward Cabrera on the IL.

Swanson injured his oblique during Sunday’s game, while Cabrera started Sunday’s contest after just being activated from the IL. However, he’s dealing with a blister on his throwing hand, which now sidelines him again.

Cubs Recall 29-Year-Old Pitcher

In a corresponding move after Cabrera landed on the IL, the Cubs recalled starting pitcher and stretch reliever Javier Assad from Triple-A Iowa. He’s 6-1 this season with a 3.59 ERA across 21 appearances and 10 starts.

The Cubs also announced the promotion of outfielder Kevin Alcantara and selected the contract of infielder Owen Miller, which should provide some much-needed depth with Swanson expected to miss four to six weeks.

Assad’s MLB Career

Assad has been in and out of the Cubs’ rotation for several seasons since making his MLB debut in 2022.

In 2024, he started a career-high 29 games and pitched 147 innings while posting a 3.73 ERA.

Across his career, he holds a 24-13 record with a 3.46 ERA, 324 strikeouts and a 1.288 WHIP across 411.1 innings.

Cubs Right Now

As for Chicago, the Cubs enter Monday night with a 72-53 record. They’re 5.0 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central but still hold the top Wild Card spot.

If the season ended today, the Cubs would host the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field in a best-of-three series.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Chicago Cubs Promote 29-Year-Old Pitcher After Edward Cabrera Injury News

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