Cubs prospects dominate in Spring Breakout game

The future of the Cubs organization was on full display tonight in their Spring Breakout game against the Angels. Through an onslaught of runs, the Cubs were able to defeat the Angels 8-3. This game was a blessing after last year’s spring breakout game was canceled due to inclement weather.

The Pitchers looked great

Top Cubs pitching prospect Cade Horton looked impressive once again. After making his spring debut last week, Cubs fans were excited to see his stuff in action once again. He started his night by striking out Angel’s top prospect Christian Moore. Horton would end his night with three strikeouts in 2 innings while only giving up one run. His stuff continued to look electric, and he may end up at Wrigley this season if he can continue his recent momentum.

Cubs pitching prospect Will Sanders was good as well. He went two innings, allowed two hits and a run, and struck out a couple. With his parents in the stands, he emptied the tank. His two-seamer and splitter looked sharp and he surely impressed Cubs brass tonight.

One of the highlights of the game may have been Frankie Scalzo Jr. and his mustache. Scalzo features some of the nastiest stuff in the Cubs system and his pitches danced very well tonight.

Other Top-100 prospects shined as well

The game started with a bang for Cubs #4 prospect Kevin Alcántara. El Jaguar hit a majestic 2-run home run in the bottom of the first. He would follow that up in the 6th inning with an up-the-middle single.

His interview in the eighth inning with the Marquee Sports network crew was great, taking us into his mindset as a competitor. Additionally, he talked about his custom decked-out Jaguar-themed glove and bat. For my money, Kevin Alcántara has the most swagger in the Cubs system by a country mile.

Another Cubs top-100 prospect who impressed in this game was catcher Moises Ballesteros. Everyone knows the 5’8 catcher can hit, and he proved that with a RBI single in the first. The real question for Ballesteros is his defense behind the plate. He showed some strides in that area tonight as his game management and blocking looked good. He even had the arm required to nail a runner trying to steal second base.

His interview with the Marque Sports network crew highlighted his vibrant personality and confidence as a player. It was great to see this side of Ballesteros and it sure seems like he will make his way up to Chicago at some point this season.

Cubs infield prospect James Triantos added another two hits to the tally tonight. One of his hits seemed to be a pitch at shoulder level, showcasing his incredible bat-to-ball skills.

Lesser-known prospects Ethan Hearn and Ariel Armas got in on the homer party for the Cubs as well, adding to the depth in the Cubs system.

The Cubs have one of the best farm systems in baseball. Despite dropping several spots in most rankings the Cubs have a great wave of young talent in the minor leagues. With so many of their top prospects in Triple-A, you may see many of these players contributing to the big league squad sooner rather than later.