Chicago Cubs Quietly Release 22-Year-Old Player From Organization

The Chicago Cubs are in the middle of a pivotal series against the Miami Marlins as they continue to fight for their postseason seeding with the regular season winding down.

Chicago lost 8-2 on Tuesday night in extra innings and sits at 87-70 overall, which has them in a three-way tie with the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres, who are all currently holding Wild Card spots in the National League.

Cubs Quietly Release Catcher

With most minor league seasons over, teams around the league are evaluating their farm systems, and some players could soon find themselves released.

On Tuesday, according to the MiLB transaction logs, the Cubs organization did just that with 22-year-old catcher Jairo Diaz.

Diaz was playing for the Cubs’ Single-A affiliate, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, this season and was signed by the Cubs out of international free agency in 2021 out of Venezuela.

“Myrtle Beach Pelicans released C Jairo Diaz,” the MiLB logs read.

Diaz’s Pro Career With Cubs Organization

Diaz simply never really found much of a rhythm at the minor league level and struggled at the plate this season in Single-A, which is never a good sign if you’re looking to move up through the organization.

Across 39 games with the Pelicans, he hit .192 with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 104 at-bats.

He did have an impressive .344 on-base percentage, as he drew 23 walks in 131 plate appearances. However, his season ended on July 25 when the Cubs placed him on the IL before eventually placing him on the full-season IL on Aug. 20.

His best season came in 2025 when he broke out of the ACL Cubs and joined Myrtle Beach. He played in 44 games last season, recording 37 hits in 133 at-bats with 17 RBIs and 22 walks while hitting .278 at the plate.