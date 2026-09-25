Cubs-Red Sox Series Finale Officially Moving to New Stadium Due to Inclement Weather

The series finale of the three-game set between the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox will officially be played at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., due to inclement weather. Tropicana Field is the home of the Tampa Bay Rays.

From the Chicago Tribune’s Meghan Montemurro on X:

The final game of the Cubs-Red Sox’s series has been moved from Fenway Park to Tropicana Field in Tampa. It’ll be played at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.

Cubs will depart for Tampa tonight after Game 2 of the doubleheader.

From MassLive’s Chris Cotillo on X:

Red Sox say:

Tickets purchased directly from the Red Sox will be automatically refunded back to the original payment. The ticket will hold no cash value. Refunds will be completed within 7 days.

Red Sox say: Tickets purchased directly from the Red Sox will be automatically refunded back to the original payment. The ticket will hold no cash value. Refunds will be completed within 7 days. https://t.co/RGIpwoJ5xn — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) September 25, 2026

The series was originally scheduled to take place at Fenway Park in Boston from Friday through Sunday.

Instead, the Cubs and Red Sox are currently playing a doubleheader at Fenway Park, and finishing the series at Tropicana Field.

The Red Sox won the first game of the series 4-3. At the time of the announcement that the finale would be played in Florida, Game 2 had just begun.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

The rest of the regular season doesn’t really matter for the Red Sox, as they have already clinched the postseason and will face the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card round at Yankee Stadium next week.

The Red Sox have an 86-74 record. They lost four of their last 10 games.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

The Cubs have already clinched the postseason, but the rest of the season still matters for them. They are the second Wild Card team as of now.

Chicago is currently 1 1/2 games behind the San Diego Padres for the top NL Wild Card spot. The Philadelphia Phillies are just a half-game behind the Cubs for the second Wild Card spot.

The Cubs have an 88-72 record. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

If the season ended today, the Cubs would play the Padres in the NL Wild Card series at Petco Park in San Diego next week.