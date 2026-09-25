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Cubs-Red Sox Series Finale Officially Moving to New Stadium Due to Inclement Weather

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Detroit Tigers v Tampa Bay Rays
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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - MARCH 30: A general view during a game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Detroit Tigers on Opening Day at Tropicana Field on March 30, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The series finale of the three-game set between the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox will officially be played at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., due to inclement weather. Tropicana Field is the home of the Tampa Bay Rays.

From the Chicago Tribune’s  Meghan Montemurro on X:

The final game of the Cubs-Red Sox’s series has been moved from Fenway Park to Tropicana Field in Tampa. It’ll be played at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.

Cubs will depart for Tampa tonight after Game 2 of the doubleheader.

From MassLive’s Chris Cotillo on X:

Red Sox say:

Tickets purchased directly from the Red Sox will be automatically refunded back to the original payment.  The ticket will hold no cash value.  Refunds will be completed within 7 days.

The series was originally scheduled to take place at Fenway Park in Boston from Friday through Sunday.

Chicago Cubs v Boston Red Sox - Game One
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 25: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs walk on the field before the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 25, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. Today marks the return of Breman #3 to Fenway since his signing with the Chicago Cubs in January of 2026. (Photo by CJ Gunther/Getty Images)

Instead, the Cubs and Red Sox are currently playing a doubleheader at Fenway Park, and finishing the series at Tropicana Field.

The Red Sox won the first game of the series 4-3. At the time of the announcement that the finale would be played in Florida, Game 2 had just begun.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 20: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox hits a solo home run during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mark Taylor/Getty Images)

The rest of the regular season doesn’t really matter for the Red Sox, as they have already clinched the postseason and will face the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card round at Yankee Stadium next week.

The Red Sox have an 86-74 record. They lost four of their last 10 games.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

Chicago Cubs v Boston Red Sox - Game One
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 25: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs reacts to a hitting a pop fly during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 25, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by CJ Gunther/Getty Images)

The Cubs have already clinched the postseason, but the rest of the season still matters for them. They are the second Wild Card team as of now.

Chicago is currently 1 1/2 games behind the San Diego Padres for the top NL Wild Card spot. The Philadelphia Phillies are just a half-game behind the Cubs for the second Wild Card spot.

Miami Marlins v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 22: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs and fans react to a run against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on September 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Isaac Wasserman/Getty Images)

The Cubs have an 88-72 record. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

If the season ended today, the Cubs would play the Padres in the NL Wild Card series at Petco Park in San Diego next week.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Cubs-Red Sox Series Finale Officially Moving to New Stadium Due to Inclement Weather

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