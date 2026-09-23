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Cubs-Red Sox Series Gets Major Schedule Change in Anticipation of Inclement Weather

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Los Angeles Angels v Boston Red Sox
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: A general view of the tarp covering the field during a rain delay before the Los Angeles Angels play the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 17, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs will finish the regular season with a three-game series at Fenway Park this weekend.

Here is the original schedule for the series:

  • Game 1: Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
  • Game 2: Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT
  • Game 3: Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

However, that is no longer the schedule due to inclement weather.

Cubs-Red Sox Expected to Play Doubleheader Friday

Chicago Cubs v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 26: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with manager Craig Counsell after scoring a run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Fenway Park on April 26, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

According to the Boston Globe’s Tim Healey, the Red Sox and Cubs will now play a doubleheader on Friday in anticipation of inclement weather.

From MassLive’s Chris Cotillo on X: Red Sox and Cubs will play a split doubleheader at 1:05 and 6:05 on Friday, then play Saturday. Sunday’s game has been moved to Friday afternoon. Tickets for Sunday valid for Game 1 on Friday.

Update: The Red Sox moved the Game 2 start time to 5:35 p.m. EDT.

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 26: A general view of Fenway Park during a rain delay between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox on June 26, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

Because the postseason is slated to begin next week, the league cannot afford any postponements in the series.

The Cubs are currently the top NL Wild Card team, but they have the same record as the second and third Wild Card teams – the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres.

Cubs-Red Sox Series Could Have Major Playoff Implications

Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 20: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs high fives Michael Conforto after defeating the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 20, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)

Therefore, this weekend’s Cubs-Red Sox series could have major playoff implications as far as the seeding goes in the National League.

The series is unlikely to have much of an effect on the Red Sox. Boston is currently the second AL Wild Card team with an 84-73 record, holding a three-game lead over the third Wild Card team – the Chicago White Sox.

Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 20: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox hits a solo home run during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mark Taylor/Getty Images)

However, the Red Sox haven’t clinched the second seed quite yet, so their series against the Cubs could still be vital to the AL postseason race if the White Sox finish the season strong.

The starting pitchers for the Cubs-Red Sox series haven’t been announced yet. All three games will be broadcast on NESN and Marquee Sports Network.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Cubs-Red Sox Series Gets Major Schedule Change in Anticipation of Inclement Weather

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