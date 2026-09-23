Cubs-Red Sox Series Gets Major Schedule Change in Anticipation of Inclement Weather

The Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs will finish the regular season with a three-game series at Fenway Park this weekend.

Here is the original schedule for the series:

Game 1: Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Game 2: Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

Game 3: Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

However, that is no longer the schedule due to inclement weather.

Cubs-Red Sox Expected to Play Doubleheader Friday

Getty BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 26: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with manager Craig Counsell after scoring a run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Fenway Park on April 26, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

According to the Boston Globe’s Tim Healey, the Red Sox and Cubs will now play a doubleheader on Friday in anticipation of inclement weather.

From MassLive’s Chris Cotillo on X: Red Sox and Cubs will play a split doubleheader at 1:05 and 6:05 on Friday, then play Saturday. Sunday’s game has been moved to Friday afternoon. Tickets for Sunday valid for Game 1 on Friday.

Update: The Red Sox moved the Game 2 start time to 5:35 p.m. EDT.

Getty BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 26: A general view of Fenway Park during a rain delay between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox on June 26, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

Because the postseason is slated to begin next week, the league cannot afford any postponements in the series.

The Cubs are currently the top NL Wild Card team, but they have the same record as the second and third Wild Card teams – the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres.

Cubs-Red Sox Series Could Have Major Playoff Implications

Getty CINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 20: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs high fives Michael Conforto after defeating the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 20, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)

Therefore, this weekend’s Cubs-Red Sox series could have major playoff implications as far as the seeding goes in the National League.

The series is unlikely to have much of an effect on the Red Sox. Boston is currently the second AL Wild Card team with an 84-73 record, holding a three-game lead over the third Wild Card team – the Chicago White Sox.

Getty ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 20: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox hits a solo home run during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mark Taylor/Getty Images)

However, the Red Sox haven’t clinched the second seed quite yet, so their series against the Cubs could still be vital to the AL postseason race if the White Sox finish the season strong.

The starting pitchers for the Cubs-Red Sox series haven’t been announced yet. All three games will be broadcast on NESN and Marquee Sports Network.