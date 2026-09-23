BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: A general view of the tarp covering the field during a rain delay before the Los Angeles Angels play the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 17, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)
Cubs-Red Sox Series Could Have Major Playoff Implications
Therefore, this weekend’s Cubs-Red Sox series could have major playoff implications as far as the seeding goes in the National League.
The series is unlikely to have much of an effect on the Red Sox. Boston is currently the second AL Wild Card team with an 84-73 record, holding a three-game lead over the third Wild Card team – the Chicago White Sox.
However, the Red Sox haven’t clinched the second seed quite yet, so their series against the Cubs could still be vital to the AL postseason race if the White Sox finish the season strong.
The starting pitchers for the Cubs-Red Sox series haven’t been announced yet. All three games will be broadcast on NESN and Marquee Sports Network.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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This weekend's Cubs-Red Sox series got a major schedule change in anticipation of inclement weather, according to The Boston Globe.
Cubs-Red Sox Series Gets Major Schedule Change in Anticipation of Inclement Weather