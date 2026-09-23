Cubs-Red Sox Series Gets Major Schedule Change in Anticipation of Inclement Weather

The Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs will finish the regular season with a three-game series at Fenway Park this weekend.

Here is the original schedule for the series:

Game 1: Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Game 2: Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

Game 3: Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

However, that is no longer the schedule due to inclement weather.

Cubs-Red Sox Expected to Play Doubleheader Friday

According to the Boston Globe’s Tim Healey, the Red Sox and Cubs will now play a doubleheader on Friday in anticipation of inclement weather.

Healey added that the finale will likely be played on Saturday. They may move the 7:15 p.m. EDT start time up.

Because the postseason is slated to begin next week, the league cannot afford any postponements in the series.

The Cubs are currently the top NL Wild Card team, but they have the same record as the second and third Wild Card teams – the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres.

Cubs-Red Sox Series Could Have Major Playoff Implications

Therefore, this weekend’s Cubs-Red Sox series could have major playoff implications as far as the seeding goes in the National League.

The series is unlikely to have much of an effect on the Red Sox. Boston is currently the second AL Wild Card team with an 84-73 record, holding a three-game lead over the third Wild Card team – the Chicago White Sox.

However, the Red Sox haven’t clinched the second seed quite yet, so their series against the Cubs could still be vital to the AL postseason race if the White Sox finish the season strong.

The starting pitchers for the Cubs-Red Sox series haven’t been announced yet. All three games will be broadcast on NESN and Marquee Sports Network.