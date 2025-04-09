Cubs ride career night from Superstar to win against Rangers – Game 14 Recap

The Chicago Cubs won their second straight game against the Texas Rangers tonight by a score of 10-6. On yet another brutally cold night at Wrigley Field, the Rangers’ pitching staff could not cool down the Cubs’ offense. The Cubs are now 8-2 in their last ten games.

A career night for Dansby Swanson

Dansby Swason had a tremendous night for the Cubs. Not only did he hit a homer, steal a base, and have 4 RBIs for the first time in his career, but he also delivered when the Cubs needed him most. In the bottom half of the eighth inning with a tie ball game, Swanson singled to right field to extend the inning and give the Cubs a two-run lead.

Swanson has been superb to start the season, as his three homers have him on pace to break his career-best mark. Perhaps it’s a mechanical change or a different bat, but regardless, Swanson looks much more comfortable at the plate.

Speaking of being comfortable at the plate, Kyle Tucker continued his scorching hot start as a Cub. Tucker extended his on-base streak to 13 in this game and went two for four with a walk and two runs scored. Except for a misplay in right field, Tucker was sensational once again for the Cubs in their winning effort.

The rest of the Cubs lineup stays hot as well. The Cubs currently lead the Majors in runs scored, and it’s no surprise why. Both Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong registered three hits in this game, and four players had two or more RBIs.

The Cubs’ offense looks like one of the best in Major League Baseball this season.

A good bounce back from Taillon

The Cubs received a quality start from Jameson Taillon. While his numbers aren’t notable, six innings with three earned runs and six strikeouts were enough to put the red-hot Cubs offense in a position to succeed.

Despite a rocky start, Taillon locked in to give the cubs a good six innings and limit the exposure of the Cubs’ questionable bullpen.

Another bullpen meltdown

Speaking of that questionable bullpen, they were very bad again tonight. Upon entering the game, Julian Merryweather instantly allowed a double, which then turned into two earned runs in just 0.2 innings. Porter Hodge would allow another run to shrink the Cubs lead to one in the eighth inning.

But the good news is that Ryan Pressly was able to shut out the Rangers and keep it a four-run win.

After already guaranteeing the series win, the Cubs will play the Rangers one last time tomorrow. The Cubs will send Shota Imanaga to the bump, and the Rangers will pitch Tyler Mahle.

Since losing their first two in Japan, the Cubs have responded to win nine of their last 12 games. Not bad, considering they have come against the Diamondbacks, Athletics, Padres and Rangers in those games. Those are several contenders and World Series hopefuls. The Cubs are taking care of business in the brutal portion of their schedule.