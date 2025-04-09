Hi, Subscriber

Cubs ride career night from Superstar to win against Rangers – Game 14 Recap

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Cubs player Jon Berti applies a tag against the Texas Rangers
Getty
Cubs player Jon Berti applies a tag against the Texas Rangers

The Chicago Cubs won their second straight game against the Texas Rangers tonight by a score of 10-6. On yet another brutally cold night at Wrigley Field, the Rangers’ pitching staff could not cool down the Cubs’ offense. The Cubs are now 8-2 in their last ten games. 

A career night for Dansby Swanson

Dansby Swason had a tremendous night for the Cubs. Not only did he hit a homer, steal a base, and have 4 RBIs for the first time in his career, but he also delivered when the Cubs needed him most. In the bottom half of the eighth inning with a tie ball game, Swanson singled to right field to extend the inning and give the Cubs a two-run lead.

Swanson has been superb to start the season, as his three homers have him on pace to break his career-best mark. Perhaps it’s a mechanical change or a different bat, but regardless, Swanson looks much more comfortable at the plate. 

Speaking of being comfortable at the plate, Kyle Tucker continued his scorching hot start as a Cub. Tucker extended his on-base streak to 13 in this game and went two for four with a walk and two runs scored. Except for a misplay in right field, Tucker was sensational once again for the Cubs in their winning effort. 

The rest of the Cubs lineup stays hot as well. The Cubs currently lead the Majors in runs scored, and it’s no surprise why. Both Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong registered three hits in this game, and four players had two or more RBIs.

The Cubs’ offense looks like one of the best in Major League Baseball this season. 

A good bounce back from Taillon

The Cubs received a quality start from Jameson Taillon. While his numbers aren’t notable, six innings with three earned runs and six strikeouts were enough to put the red-hot Cubs offense in a position to succeed. 

Despite a rocky start, Taillon locked in to give the cubs a good six innings and limit the exposure of the Cubs’ questionable bullpen.

Another bullpen meltdown

Speaking of that questionable bullpen, they were very bad again tonight. Upon entering the game, Julian Merryweather instantly allowed a double, which then turned into two earned runs in just 0.2 innings. Porter Hodge would allow another run to shrink the Cubs lead to one in the eighth inning.

But the good news is that Ryan Pressly was able to shut out the Rangers and keep it a four-run win.

After already guaranteeing the series win, the Cubs will play the Rangers one last time tomorrow. The Cubs will send Shota Imanaga to the bump, and the Rangers will pitch Tyler Mahle.

Since losing their first two in Japan, the Cubs have responded to win nine of their last 12 games. Not bad, considering they have come against the Diamondbacks, Athletics, Padres and Rangers in those games. Those are several contenders and World Series hopefuls. The Cubs are taking care of business in the brutal portion of their schedule. 

Michael DeFrancisco Michael DeFrancisco is a writer and contributor covering MLB for Heavy Sports. He started working at Heavy in 2025 and has experince covering Chicago Sports. More about Michael DeFrancisco

Read More
, , ,

Chicago Cubs Players

Kevin Alcántara's headshot K. Alcántara
Yency Almonte's headshot Y. Almonte
Adbert Alzolay's headshot A. Alzolay
Miguel Amaya's headshot M. Amaya
Javier Assad's headshot J. Assad
Jonathon Berti's headshot J. Berti
Christian Bethancourt's headshot C. Bethancourt
Matthew Boyd's headshot M. Boyd
Ryan Brasier's headshot R. Brasier
Colten Brewer's headshot C. Brewer
Benjamin Brown's headshot B. Brown
Vidal Bruján's headshot V. Bruján
Michael Busch's headshot M. Busch
Owen Caissie's headshot O. Caissie
Benjamin Cowles's headshot B. Cowles
Peter Crow-Armstrong's headshot P. Crow-Armstrong
Brennen Davis's headshot B. Davis
Yan Gomes's headshot Y. Gomes
Ian Happ's headshot I. Happ
Porter Hodge's headshot P. Hodge
Nicholas Hoerner's headshot N. Hoerner
Gavin Hollowell's headshot G. Hollowell
Shota Imanaga's headshot S. Imanaga
Carson Kelly's headshot C. Kelly
Caleb Kilian's headshot C. Kilian
Luke Little's headshot L. Little
Julian Merryweather's headshot J. Merryweather
Tyson Miller's headshot T. Miller
Elijah Morgan's headshot E. Morgan
Jack Neely's headshot J. Neely
Daniel Palencia's headshot D. Palencia
Thomas Pannone's headshot T. Pannone
Enoli Paredes's headshot E. Paredes
Nathan Pearson's headshot N. Pearson
Cody Poteet's headshot C. Poteet
Thomas Pressly's headshot R. Pressly
Colin Rea's headshot C. Rea
Ethan Roberts's headshot E. Roberts
Matthew Shaw's headshot M. Shaw
Todd Smyly's headshot D. Smyly
Justin Steele's headshot J. Steele
Seiya Suzuki's headshot S. Suzuki
Dansby Swanson's headshot D. Swanson
Jameson Taillon's headshot J. Taillon
Caleb Thielbar's headshot C. Thielbar
Keegan Thompson's headshot K. Thompson
Kyle Tucker's headshot K. Tucker
Justin Turner's headshot J. Turner
Luis Vazquez's headshot L. Vázquez
Jordan Wicks's headshot J. Wicks
Anthony Wingenter's headshot T. Wingenter
Patrick Wisdom's headshot P. Wisdom
Gage Workman's headshot G. Workman

Latest Cubs News Alerts

Pete Crow-Armstrong : Busy night against Rangers

Crow-Armstrong went 3-for-5 with two RBI, two stolen bases and one run scored in Tuesday's 10-6 win over the Rangers. It was a busy night for Crow-Armstrong, who singled, stole second base and came around to score a go-ahead run in the third inning. After singling and swiping another bag in the fourth frame, the speedy center fielder tacked on some insurance runs via a two-run single in the eighth. Perhaps Tuesday's performance gets the former top prospect on track, as he's batting just .222 with zero homers and five RBI across 54 at-bats but does have three doubles, 10 runs scored and six pilfers through 14 outings.

Comments

Cubs ride career night from Superstar to win against Rangers – Game 14 Recap

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x