Cubs ride Imanaga’s dominance to 4-3 win over Arizona – Game Five recap

The Cubs took Game three of the series in the desert by a score of 4-3. Chicago rebounded from a dreadful night offensively last night to take the first two out of three games in this series

For the first time this season, a Cubs starting pitcher had a truly dominant outing. Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga was excellent, allowing just one run in his seven innings of work. He also struck out four and kept the walks in check with just two given up. Its good to see Imanaaga regain his control after a wild first start in Japan. He was able to register his first win of the season.

The offense is back on track

The Cubs’ offense woke up after their one-game hibernation. The offensive attack was led by superstar Kyle Tucker, who went three for four with two RBI and his first home run as a Chicago Cub. Additionally, Michael Busch went 2 for 3 with a walk, solidifying the middle of the Cubs lineup, which has struggled to begin the season.

Despite struggling at the plate, Pete Crow-Armstrong made one of the most dazzling plays you will ever see in center field. He caught a fly ball in deep center, then nailed Josh Naylor trying to nab third base. The ball couldn’t have been walked over any batter and the speed in which he got it there was sensational.

In a night full of firsts, perhaps the most significant was Matt Shaw’s first home run as a major leaguer. While he did not get the start tonight, he nailed a pinch hit seventh inning homer to give the cubs a 4-1 lead. That homer would prove to be the difference in the Cubs’ eventual one-run victory.

Relieving Imanaga was Porter Hodge in the 8th inning. He was good, allowing zero runs in preparation for Ryan Pressley to close the game out.

The closer struggles continue

The Cubs’ one downside today was closer Ryan Pressley. After agreeing to be traded to the Cubs on the condition that he would be the closer, Pressleyu has struggled so far this season. He continued those struggles tonight as he allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk in the ninth inning.

Dansby Swanson continues to prove time and time again why he is the best defensive shortstop in the game, and tonight’s saving play is further evidence of that. Swanson fielded the ball and caught the runner at third in no man’s land. He then covered the base, applied the tag, and won the game for the Cubs.

If not for that superb defensive play, the Cubs may have blown this game. But the Cubs don’t have to live in that hypothetical world so all is fine.

The Cubs have guaranteed themselves a split as they beat the Diamondbacks for the second time in three nights. The Cubs will look to take three out of four tomorrow afternoon when Matthew Boyd makes his Cubs debut. He will face off against veteran Eduardo Rodriguez also making his first start of the season.