Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki Deflects Praise After Historic Start

Prior to the 2022 season, the Chicago Cubs surprised many by signing prized international free agent Seiya Suzuki on a massive 5-year, $85 million deal. Since then, the former 5-time NPB All-Star has steadily progressed into one of the best hitters in baseball, showcasing his all-world ability at the plate.

But he has been on another level to begin this season. Suzuki had been good and bordering on great at times for the Cubs. But this season, his numbers are comparable to the game’s biggest stars as he has helped to lead one of the best offenses in baseball. But despite his success, Suzuki remains the same humble, chill, and laid-back guy.

In a recent article by the Chicago Tribune’s Mehgam Montemurro, she reported that Suzuki deflected praise to his teammates when asked about his historic start.

“I wouldn’t say I changed anything,” Suzuki said. “I think more so it shows the guys around me are getting on base, and RBIs are something that really happens because of everybody around you. So all the support from all the other players getting on base, I really appreciate that, and I want to continue to do that as well.”

Cubs players with 50+ RBI in their first 51 games of a season (RBI official since 1920): 2025 Seiya Suzuki

2005 Derrek Lee

2000-01 Sammy Sosa

1987 Andre Dawson

1970 Billy Williams

1960 Ernie Banks

1952, ‘54 Hank Sauer

1941 Bill Nicholson

1926-27, ‘29-‘30 Hack Wilson https://t.co/J3OVglVquj — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 28, 2025

An unbelievable start

It’s hard to overstate just how dominant Suzuki has been this season. Let’s start by detailing his baseline numbers. So far in 52 games, the 30-year-old has slashed .273/.333/.569/.903 for a 153 OPS+ and 1.5 bWAR. Despite primarily playing as a designated hitter, Suzuki has been one of the most valuable players in the National League. His 51 RBIs lead baseball, and his 14 homers are tied for 10th. Suzuki has gotten better each season for the Cubs, and his leap in 2025 may have vaulted him into becoming one of the best hitters in the big leagues.

So, what has been the key to his success? It’s simple: He’s hitting the ball really hard and on the sweet spot of the bat. According to his Baseball Savant page, Suzuki ranks in the 93rd percentile in both Barrel Rate (16.6%) and Average Exit Velocity (93.1 MPH). Additionally, his Sweet spot percentage is 45%, which ranks him in the 97th percentile.

Suzuki has changed his profile as a hitter and become much more aggresisve at the plate. Hes walking less, and chasing a little bit more. But his increased aggressiveness has allowed him to do more damage. His slugging is up by 88 points from last season. Ironically, walking less and swinging more has been an excellent choice for him.

Is the best yet to come?

Despite his incredible numbers this season, he may still be getting unlucky this season. His xBA is ten points higher than his actual batting average, and his xWOBA is 42 points higher than his actual on-base percentage. While he has played just 15 games in the field this year, his defense has seemed competent. Good enough to be a spot starter if Ian Happ or Kyle Tucker need a day off.

Overall, Suzuki is finally performing like the superstar the Cubs knew he could be when they signed him out of Japan in 2022. He has been a key cog in one of the best offenses in baseball.