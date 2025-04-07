Hi, Subscriber

Cubs sloppiness leads to embarrisnig performance against Padres – Game 12 Recap

  • 10 Shares
  • Updated
Padres defeat the Cubs 8-7, on April 6th 2025
Getty
Padres defeat the Cubs 8-7, on April 6th 2025

The Chicago Cubs dropped their series finale against the San Diego Padres by a score of 8-7. After securing a series win yesterday, the Cubs were unable to hold on to a late lead and gave away the final game to the talented Padres. 

The first inning was one of the most chaotic, sloppy, and downright egregious displays of baseball you will ever see.

An insane first inning

Cubs pitcher Ben Brown would kick off the madness with a near 40-pitch inning, which resulted in three Padre runners crossing home plate. He had terrible control issues and was unable to locate anything consistently. He would hit Jake Cronenworth with the bases loaded, allow a single, and then walk in another run. 

As if that wasn’t insane enough, Padres’ starter Kyle Hart would top it off with an even worse performance. Hart would only register two otus, while giving up two hits, four walks and and five earned runs. He seemed affected by the Wrigley crowd and the chilly weather in Chicago. He gave way to reliever Logan Gillaspie, who would awkwardly balk in two cubs hitters to score. The Cubs not only overcame the early hole that Ben Brown put them in but also came storming back to lead by two after the first frame.

After the first inning, the Cubs’ bats would stay hot. Kyle Tucker would hit his first home run at Wrigley Field to add a couple more runs for the Cubs in the second inning. Tucker has been sensational this season and everything the Cubs could have hoped for. He would end the day with two hits and a walk. 

After a rough first two innings, the Padres’ bullpen would shut the door on the Cubs for the rest of the game. The Cubs would be held scoreless for the final seven innings of this game. 

The Padres bounced back

The Padres’ bullpen has been a real strength for San Diego this season. They more than pulled their weight in this one to salvage a game in which their starter didn’t complete a full inning. 

The Padres’ offense would continue to fight in this game. This was aided by stud sophomore phenom Jackson Merril, who homered and drove in three runs. The freshly extended center fielder would go two for five, with a walk.

This game reached its apex of craziness in the ninth inning when Cubs closer Ryan Pressly attempted to shut the door on San Diego. After putting a couple of Padres on base, he looked to have induced an inning-ending double-play with no runs surrendered. Instead, Justin Turner was unable to handle the throw from Nico Hoerner, and the bobble allowed Fernando Tatis Jr. to score from third. 

Padres closer Jason Adam would silence the top of the Cubs lineup and send the Padres home with their first victory of the series. 

The Cubs could have easily swept one of the best teams in baseball. But a bad start from Ben Brown and a shaky bullpen negated that possibility.

The Cubs will begin a three-game series with the Texas Rangers tomorrow. Justin Steele will get the ball tomorrow for the Cubs against the Rangers’ Nathan Eovaldi.

 

Michael DeFrancisco Michael DeFrancisco is a writer and contributor covering MLB for Heavy Sports. He started working at Heavy in 2025 and has experince covering Chicago Sports. More about Michael DeFrancisco

Read More
, ,

Chicago Cubs Players

Kevin Alcántara's headshot K. Alcántara
Yency Almonte's headshot Y. Almonte
Adbert Alzolay's headshot A. Alzolay
Miguel Amaya's headshot M. Amaya
Javier Assad's headshot J. Assad
Jonathon Berti's headshot J. Berti
Christian Bethancourt's headshot C. Bethancourt
Matthew Boyd's headshot M. Boyd
Ryan Brasier's headshot R. Brasier
Colten Brewer's headshot C. Brewer
Benjamin Brown's headshot B. Brown
Vidal Bruján's headshot V. Bruján
Michael Busch's headshot M. Busch
Owen Caissie's headshot O. Caissie
Benjamin Cowles's headshot B. Cowles
Peter Crow-Armstrong's headshot P. Crow-Armstrong
Brennen Davis's headshot B. Davis
Yan Gomes's headshot Y. Gomes
Ian Happ's headshot I. Happ
Porter Hodge's headshot P. Hodge
Nicholas Hoerner's headshot N. Hoerner
Gavin Hollowell's headshot G. Hollowell
Shota Imanaga's headshot S. Imanaga
Carson Kelly's headshot C. Kelly
Caleb Kilian's headshot C. Kilian
Luke Little's headshot L. Little
Julian Merryweather's headshot J. Merryweather
Tyson Miller's headshot T. Miller
Elijah Morgan's headshot E. Morgan
Jack Neely's headshot J. Neely
Daniel Palencia's headshot D. Palencia
Thomas Pannone's headshot T. Pannone
Enoli Paredes's headshot E. Paredes
Nathan Pearson's headshot N. Pearson
Cody Poteet's headshot C. Poteet
Thomas Pressly's headshot R. Pressly
Colin Rea's headshot C. Rea
Ethan Roberts's headshot E. Roberts
Matthew Shaw's headshot M. Shaw
Todd Smyly's headshot D. Smyly
Justin Steele's headshot J. Steele
Seiya Suzuki's headshot S. Suzuki
Dansby Swanson's headshot D. Swanson
Jameson Taillon's headshot J. Taillon
Caleb Thielbar's headshot C. Thielbar
Keegan Thompson's headshot K. Thompson
Kyle Tucker's headshot K. Tucker
Justin Turner's headshot J. Turner
Luis Vazquez's headshot L. Vázquez
Jordan Wicks's headshot J. Wicks
Anthony Wingenter's headshot T. Wingenter
Patrick Wisdom's headshot P. Wisdom
Gage Workman's headshot G. Workman

Comments

Cubs sloppiness leads to embarrisnig performance against Padres – Game 12 Recap

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x