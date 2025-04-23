Cubs Pitching Woes Worsen: Expected Starter Has Setback in Rehab

It’s been a “one step forward, two steps back” kind of rehab for Chicago Cubs pitcher Javier Assad.

A bit of a revelation as a full-time member of the rotation in 2024, the 27-year-old right-hander was expected to fill one of the five starting spots again this season, until he was ruled out for opening day due to a strained left oblique. Assad was thought to be progressing toward a return in late April or early May, but on Tuesday, he had a setback.

Making his second start for Triple-A Iowa, Assad pitched through four innings on 67 pitches. But while warming up for the bottom of the fifth, with Iowa leading Louisville 3-2, Assad grabbed at his side, in obvious discomfort.

Assad, who had allowed two runs on three hits and three walks, while striking out five, was immediately removed from the game. The Cubs have made no official announcement regarding Assad’s status, but it seems logical to expect that he will not return to the team until at least mid-May, if not longer.

Javier Assad Pulled From Recent Rehab Start Due to Discomfort

This is pretty far cry from the level of optimism that was expressed when his injury was first revealed just before the start of spring training.

Talking to reporters at the team’s spring complex in Mesa, Arizona, Cubs manager Craig Counsell said that Assad had undergone an MRI exam, with the results indicating a mild strain of the left oblique. The previous week, Assad threw a bullpen session, followed by a post-throwing workout, and he told the coaching staff later that same day about soreness in the area. When the soreness did not disappear, the MRI was ordered.

“It wasn’t anything like an acute-throw-injury type of thing,” Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said. “It was more of just something that kind of came up after the fact. I know we still have to find out exactly what we’re dealing with, but when that happens and it happens in that fashion, it gives me a little more room for optimism.”

Counsell expressed at the time that he did not expect Assad to be sidelined very long.

“I don’t think it’s going to be many days that we’re without throwing, so good news,” Counsell said. “The MRI was good news. I expect to see him back out there throwing shortly.”

Javier Assad’s Return Unknown After Earlier Reports Stoked Optimism

Ensuing reports about Assad’s rehab, though mostly brief, were similarly sprinkled with an optimistic vibe, noting his continued work in bullpen sessions and during batting practice. Discussion over the Cubs’ options for the pitching staff in the days following the loss to injury of Justin Steele often referenced the expectation that Assad would help to fill the void.

Even following Assad’s first rehab start April 15 against the St. Paul Saints, team officials were upbeat about his progress. Assad threw 66 pitches over 3.1 innings, giving up one run on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

“Kind of what you’d expect,” Counsell said. “He feels good. He got a little tired, maybe, but he’s healthy and needs to pitch. But all reports [are] really happy with how it went.”

But now, given the doom and gloom that has been hanging over the Cubs pitching staff, fans would be really happy to see Assad take the mound any time before the All-Star break.