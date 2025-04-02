Hi, Subscriber

Cubs takedown Athletics 7-4 – Game 8 recap

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Kyle Tucker hitting a home run against the Athletics
Getty
Kyle Tucker hitting a home run against the Athletics

The Cubs’ offense continues to stay hot. The Cubs took Game 2 against the Athletics, albeit with a less explosive offense this time around. But seven runs were enough to get it done, and the Cubs will look to complete the sweep tomorrow afternoon. 

Another fast start

The Cubs picked up right where they left off yesterday. Like yesterday, the Cubs’ offense put up a crooked number in the first and never gave the lead back.

Happ led the game off by reaching first base on an error and was followed by a Kyle Tucker walk. Then Seiya Suzuki sent a Luis Severino pitch into dead center for a 3-0 lead before the Atheletics could record an out. Suzuki’s homer traveled 445 feet and was hit at 111 MPH. It’s safe to say he got all of that one.

But the Atheletics would respond with a pair of runs of their own in the first. After a Brent Rooker home run off Justin Steele, the Athletics shrunk the Cubs’ lead to 3-2. 

Tucker would provide the Cubs with more pop in the 4th as his homer gave the Cubs a 4-2 lead. This is Tucker’s fourth straight game with a home run, not bad for someone who hit .100 in Spring training. 

A few batters later, Dansby Swanosn would double to score Michael Busch, making it 5-2 Cubs. 

Late in the third, Steele would allow another big fly to an Athletic hitter, shrinking the Cubs lead to 5-4.

Some late insurance runs

Happ gave the Cubs some insurance runs on a 4th inning sacrifice fly. The Athletics would then intentionally walk Tucker to load the bases. Despite having the bases loaded and just one out, the cubs would squander that opportunity to add more insurance runs. Severino would end the inning by striking out Michael Busch and Justin Turner.

Severino would end his night after six innings, giving up three walks, six hits, and as many runs as innings pitched. 

Steele would continue to settle in for the Cubs after a rough start. His final stat line was 6.2 innings, seven hits, four earned runs, and six strikeouts. 

After replacing Michael Busch as a pinch hitter, Justin Turner would single up the middle for his first hit as a Cub. This hit would score Tucker to make it a 7-4 game late in the sixth.  

Steele’s night ended at 6.2 innings with four given, with the two homers being his kryptonite tonight. A solid bounce back after a rough start.

Porter Hodge would enter in the eighth and face the minimum amount of Athletics batters. 

In the bottom half of the ninth, Cubs closer Ryan Pressly would eradicate any potential Athletics comeback. The Cubs’ bullpen had a much-needed quiet night after some recent skepticism. Cubs would take this one 7-4.

The Cubs have reached a .500 record for the first time all season as they advance to 4-4. Jameson Taillon and Jeffrey Springs will face off in tomorrow’s contest. They play one more game against the Athletics before making their home opener against the Padres on Friday.

Michael DeFrancisco Michael DeFrancisco is a writer and contributor covering MLB for Heavy Sports. He started working at Heavy in 2025 and has experince covering Chicago Sports. More about Michael DeFrancisco

Read More
, , ,

Chicago Cubs Players

Kevin Alcántara's headshot K. Alcántara
Yency Almonte's headshot Y. Almonte
Adbert Alzolay's headshot A. Alzolay
Miguel Amaya's headshot M. Amaya
Javier Assad's headshot J. Assad
Jonathon Berti's headshot J. Berti
Christian Bethancourt's headshot C. Bethancourt
Matthew Boyd's headshot M. Boyd
Ryan Brasier's headshot R. Brasier
Colten Brewer's headshot C. Brewer
Benjamin Brown's headshot B. Brown
Vidal Bruján's headshot V. Bruján
Michael Busch's headshot M. Busch
Owen Caissie's headshot O. Caissie
Benjamin Cowles's headshot B. Cowles
Peter Crow-Armstrong's headshot P. Crow-Armstrong
Brennen Davis's headshot B. Davis
Yan Gomes's headshot Y. Gomes
Ian Happ's headshot I. Happ
Porter Hodge's headshot P. Hodge
Nicholas Hoerner's headshot N. Hoerner
Gavin Hollowell's headshot G. Hollowell
Shota Imanaga's headshot S. Imanaga
Carson Kelly's headshot C. Kelly
Caleb Kilian's headshot C. Kilian
Luke Little's headshot L. Little
Julian Merryweather's headshot J. Merryweather
Tyson Miller's headshot T. Miller
Elijah Morgan's headshot E. Morgan
Jack Neely's headshot J. Neely
Daniel Palencia's headshot D. Palencia
Thomas Pannone's headshot T. Pannone
Enoli Paredes's headshot E. Paredes
Nathan Pearson's headshot N. Pearson
Cody Poteet's headshot C. Poteet
Thomas Pressly's headshot R. Pressly
Colin Rea's headshot C. Rea
Ethan Roberts's headshot E. Roberts
Matthew Shaw's headshot M. Shaw
Todd Smyly's headshot D. Smyly
Justin Steele's headshot J. Steele
Seiya Suzuki's headshot S. Suzuki
Dansby Swanson's headshot D. Swanson
Jameson Taillon's headshot J. Taillon
Caleb Thielbar's headshot C. Thielbar
Keegan Thompson's headshot K. Thompson
Kyle Tucker's headshot K. Tucker
Justin Turner's headshot J. Turner
Luis Vazquez's headshot L. Vázquez
Jordan Wicks's headshot J. Wicks
Anthony Wingenter's headshot T. Wingenter
Patrick Wisdom's headshot P. Wisdom
Gage Workman's headshot G. Workman

Comments

Cubs takedown Athletics 7-4 – Game 8 recap

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x