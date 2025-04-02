Cubs takedown Athletics 7-4 – Game 8 recap

The Cubs’ offense continues to stay hot. The Cubs took Game 2 against the Athletics, albeit with a less explosive offense this time around. But seven runs were enough to get it done, and the Cubs will look to complete the sweep tomorrow afternoon.

Another fast start

The Cubs picked up right where they left off yesterday. Like yesterday, the Cubs’ offense put up a crooked number in the first and never gave the lead back.

Happ led the game off by reaching first base on an error and was followed by a Kyle Tucker walk. Then Seiya Suzuki sent a Luis Severino pitch into dead center for a 3-0 lead before the Atheletics could record an out. Suzuki’s homer traveled 445 feet and was hit at 111 MPH. It’s safe to say he got all of that one.

But the Atheletics would respond with a pair of runs of their own in the first. After a Brent Rooker home run off Justin Steele, the Athletics shrunk the Cubs’ lead to 3-2.

Tucker would provide the Cubs with more pop in the 4th as his homer gave the Cubs a 4-2 lead. This is Tucker’s fourth straight game with a home run, not bad for someone who hit .100 in Spring training.

A few batters later, Dansby Swanosn would double to score Michael Busch, making it 5-2 Cubs.

Late in the third, Steele would allow another big fly to an Athletic hitter, shrinking the Cubs lead to 5-4.

Some late insurance runs

Happ gave the Cubs some insurance runs on a 4th inning sacrifice fly. The Athletics would then intentionally walk Tucker to load the bases. Despite having the bases loaded and just one out, the cubs would squander that opportunity to add more insurance runs. Severino would end the inning by striking out Michael Busch and Justin Turner.

Severino would end his night after six innings, giving up three walks, six hits, and as many runs as innings pitched.

Steele would continue to settle in for the Cubs after a rough start. His final stat line was 6.2 innings, seven hits, four earned runs, and six strikeouts.

After replacing Michael Busch as a pinch hitter, Justin Turner would single up the middle for his first hit as a Cub. This hit would score Tucker to make it a 7-4 game late in the sixth.

Steele’s night ended at 6.2 innings with four given, with the two homers being his kryptonite tonight. A solid bounce back after a rough start.

Porter Hodge would enter in the eighth and face the minimum amount of Athletics batters.

In the bottom half of the ninth, Cubs closer Ryan Pressly would eradicate any potential Athletics comeback. The Cubs’ bullpen had a much-needed quiet night after some recent skepticism. Cubs would take this one 7-4.

The Cubs have reached a .500 record for the first time all season as they advance to 4-4. Jameson Taillon and Jeffrey Springs will face off in tomorrow’s contest. They play one more game against the Athletics before making their home opener against the Padres on Friday.