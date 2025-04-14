Cubs Trade Proposal Lands Top Pitcher for ‘Serious Prospect Haul’

The Chicago Cubs have been a popular topic in trade discussions since long before the 2025 season began.

Boosted by an offense that entered play this week leading MLB in runs per game, the Cubs have serious playoff aspirations. However, a pitching staff with significant questions has many wondering what Chicago’s front office can do to add arms that will improve the team’s chances at matching up with the rest of the contenders in the National League.

The situation has become even more complicated for the Cubs over the past week.

On April 8, the Toronto Blue Jays signed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a 14-year, $500 million extension, making Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker the top offensive weapon available via free agency after the current season ends. Chicago traded for Tucker in December understanding the risks involved, with the potential of Tucker leaving after just one season with the team, and the fan base has not been quiet about its disdain for team chairman Tom Ricketts and his fiscal approach to filling the roster.

But the Cubs face a more immediate challenge after news over the weekend that ace pitcher Justin Steele will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his elbow. A team already in need of pitching help now finds itself in a desperate situation.

Justin Steele’s Injury May Force Cubs to Seek Outside Help

Zach Pressnell of Newsweek offers a few ideas that could help Chicago fill the massive hole that now sits at the top of its pitching rotation.

One proposal has the Cubs acquiring right-hander Michael King from the Padres. Fresh off a 6-0, complete game shutout against Colorado on Sunday, the 29-year-old King is 3-0 with a 2.42 ERA, striking out 24 batters in 22.1 innings.

Pressnell said in order to acquire “one of the best pitchers available in the trade market,” Chicago will have to put together “a serious prospect haul,” and he suggests a three-player package that includes two of the top 100 prospects in MLB. In Pressnell’s trade pitch, the Padres would receive second baseman/outfielder James Triantos (No. 69 overall, No. 5 with the Cubs), outfielder Kevin Alcántara (No. 86 overall, No. 6 with the Cubs) and right-handed pitcher Jaxon Wigginsv (No. 10 with the Cubs).

“The Cubs have shown the willingness to go all in by acquiring Tucker. They will need to continue to chase the World Series with aggressive moves like this one,” Pressnell wrote.

Chicago Needs Pitchers to Step Up With Loss of Justin Steele

Barring any outside additions, the Cubs will be forced to lean heavily on the rest of their rotation. Leading the charge will be left-hander Shota Imanaga, who impressed in his rookie MLB campaign by earning an All-Star selection and finishing fifth in the NL Cy Young race. At 31, he’s now the undisputed ace of the staff.

Behind Imanaga, Chicago will need some good fortune. Veteran lefty Matthew Boyd has dazzled early, posting a 1.59 ERA and 3.34 FIP over his first three starts. Given his injury history — four straight seasons interrupted by health issues — maintaining that form will be crucial. Similarly, right-hander Jameson Taillon will need to resemble the reliable arm he was last year, when he delivered a 3.27 ERA over 28 starts.

Beyond that trio, however, the Cubs’ rotation picture gets murky. Rookie Ben Brown flashed potential in a recent outing against the Dodgers but still owns a 5.09 ERA despite stronger peripherals (3.89 FIP). Colin Rea, typically used as a long reliever, has thrived in that role with three scoreless appearances and will step into the rotation temporarily. Whether Rea remains a starter long-term is unclear. Meanwhile, righty Javier Assad — who could also be an option — is working his way back from an oblique injury and could begin a rehab assignment later this month.

The Cubs also have some reinforcements in the minors, though questions linger there, too. Jordan Wicks was a late scratch from his start at Triple-A Iowa, raising speculation that he might be called up — or that he’s dealing with an issue of his own. Promising right-hander Brandon Birdsell, once a candidate to debut this season, remains sidelined by a shoulder injury with no set timetable. Meanwhile, top prospect Cade Horton has dominated early (1.23 ERA, 38.7% strikeout rate at Triple-A) but is still building up his workload after missing much of last season.

With Steele out, the Cubs’ pitching depth will be tested — and they’ll need both their veterans and young arms to step up if they hope to stay competitive.