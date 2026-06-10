Cubs Trade Prediction Lands Red Sox $55 Million Starter, Aroldis Chapman in Chicago for Matt Shaw

With the MLB trade deadline just over a month and a half away, the rumors and speculation surrounding who could be moved are at an all-time high, and another thing that’s materializing is what contending teams need to upgrade at the deadline.

For the Chicago Cubs, it’s a backend reliever or any starting pitcher that can give some innings to help stabilize the group. Well, the mock trades are flowing like a river right now, and a recent one by SI.com’s Ethen Hutton suggests the Cubs should trade away Matt Shaw to the Boston Red Sox, and in exchange, receive $55 million starter Brayan Bello and 8X MLB All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman. It’s quite a unique trade proposal, but when you break down what both teams need, it makes a lot of sense.

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Cubs Land Aroldis Chapman for Matt Shaw in Recent Trade Pitch

Here is what Hutton had to write about both parties benefiting from this mock trade:

“The proposed deal is a simple swap, the Red Sox land a high-upside, long-term asset in Shaw, while the Cubs bring in some much-needed depth for the bullpen. Aroldis Chapman has been linked to a plethora of trade rumors through the start of the season, and presents a notable centerpiece in a return for a unit in dire need of a reliable closer.”

As for Brayan Bello being a part of this deal, he’s practically just a placeholder, and the Red Sox would need to take on some of his remaining contract if Chicago is to acquire him. Bello has been one of the worst starters in MLB this season, and he either needs to stay in the minors, or be moved to a full-time bullpen role.

However, for the Red Sox, there have been several reports that they are seeking a right-handed hitting infielder, and Matt Shaw fits that mold perfectly. Also as Hutton outlines, reports by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale indicate that the Red Sox might be leaning toward trading away their dominant closer.

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Matt Shaw’s Time with the Cubs

The Chicago Cubs just reinstated Matt Shaw from the Injured List, and he should receive a healthy amount of at-bats before the Cubs make a decision on their young infielder.

Matt Shaw is hitting .240 this season with three home runs, 12 RBI, and 23 hits.

Last season, his rookie campaign, Shaw posted a bWAR of 3.0 with 13 home runs and 21 doubles. In his first 489 career at-bats, Matt Shaw has an OPS+ of 98.

Unfortunately for Shaw, he’s likely going to be the subject of trade rumors for the rest of this trade cycle because the Cubs desperately need pitching help, and it feels like he’s their top trade chip at this point.

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