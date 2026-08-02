Cubs Trade Rumors: Next Steps Revealed After Tarik Skubal Trade

The Chicago Cubs fell short in their long-shot bid to land Tarik Skubal ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but they could be ready to move quickly onto the next group of targets.

Skubal is headed to Los Angeles after the Dodgers reportedly reached a deal with the Detroit Tigers for the ace. Though the Cubs were seen as contenders, the Dodgers emerged as the frontrunner on Saturday and put together the pieces to finalize the deal.

Cubs Have Next Pitching Targets in Mind After Tarik Skubal Trade

With just over two days left until the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs could be ready to shift quickly.

Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reported late on Saturday that the Cubs aimed to add multiple pitchers.