Cubs urged to make move for Former Cy Young Winner

The Chicago Cubs have been excellent for the first month and a half of the season. Chicago currently sits at 19-13 in first place in the National League Central division. Their offense has led the way, ascending into one of the best units in all of baseball.

Their pitching, on the other hand, has been average. While their bullpen has been awful, their rotation has been above average. Players like Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, Matthew Boyd, and Colin Rea have helped the Cubs’ rotation generate a 3.59 ERA, the seventh-best mark in baseball.

But despite their dominance, the loss of Ace Justin Steele looms large. This has left some Cubs fans begging the front office to make a move to replenish the rotation.

A recent article by Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly suggests that former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara should soon be making his way to Chicago.

“They’ve lost Justin Steele for the year to elbow surgery,” Kelly said. “And as much as they surely hope to retain Kyle Tucker beyond 2025, they’re only guaranteed one season with the star outfielder because he will have plenty of suitors in free agency in the offseason. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer will have to give up more than he’s comfortable with to obtain Alcántara, but he would be getting a workhorse for up to three postseason runs.”

Sandy Alcántara throwing a Whiffle Ball. Over 2 FEET of Horizontal Break. pic.twitter.com/aTdCpxKvIG — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 28, 2025

A rough start for Sandy

The former Cy Young award winner has not had a good start to this season, however. Since making his return from Tommy-John surgery, the eighth-year veteran has tossed 26 innings for an 8.31 ERA and a 1.654 WHIP. Additionally, he has surrendered four homers and struck out just 19 batters while walking 17.

Critics argue that his slow start is a sign that the surgery may have affected his long-term viability. Another possibility is the fact that he is just rusty and hasn’t yet found his groove returning from his injury.

When referencing his baseball savant page, you will see that Alcantara still grades out in the 89th percentile with an average fastball velocity of 97 MPH. In fact, his velocity for his changeup, sinker, four-seamer, slider, and curveball is still well above league average.

The Cubs have the resources to trade for a player like Alcantara. Chicago currently has seven Top-100 prospects according to MLB. Alantara has shown the ability to be a game changer on the mound and could push a potential contender over the edge.

While the Cubs have gotten off to a great start, their starting pitching is hanging by a thread. After losing Steele, the Cubs are one injury away from being in real trouble in terms of depth. Additionally, it remains to be seen how long pitchers like Rea, Boyd, Taillon, and Imanaga can continue to pitch well. Perhaps the Cubs should take the swing to add a power arm to a team that ranks towards the bottom of baseball in velocity.

The other benefit to trading for Alcantara is his contract. This would not be an instance of trading for a guy coming off of injury with one year of control. The right-hander is under team control for another two seasons as he has s club option in 2027, postponing his free agency until 2028.