Cubs Urged to Target All-Star Veteran Relief Pitcher

Like many teams, the Chicago Cubs lack ideal bullpen depth. While they have seen promising signs from relievers Daniel Palencia, Brad Keller, and Drew Pomeranz, the reality is that Chicago’s bullpen is still a bit of a mess.

However, led by an outstanding offense, the Cubs aspire to be legitimate postseason contenders this season. Marking the first for Chicago since the World Series core was intact. With that being said, Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer will need to get creative to find solutions for the Cubs’ pitching woes. Perhaps one veteran pitcher from a fellow National League team could be one of their main targets.

According to Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, one name that makes sense for the Cubs to target is relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan.

“With career marks of a 3.50 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 8.9 K/9, his numbers never have been spectacular”, said Miller. “As far as closers go, Finnegan is much more of a Fernando Rodney or Jim Johnson type than a peak Craig Kimbrel or Aroldis Chapman force of nature. But he gets the job done far more often than not, and there are several hopeful contenders out there—the Cubs and Rangers, perhaps most notably—who are already going through antacids by the handful when it’s time to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning”

A quality reliever

On the season, Finnegan has pitched in 20.2 innings and has an ERA of 2.61. But perhaps more importantly, he plays for a Washington Nationals team that is currently 27-30. They are likely a year or so from contention. While their young core is very promising, the Nationals could be smart to move the free-agent to be and try to acquire additional prospects.

Video of Kyle Finnegan's 100th save!! Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/Q3QwZ39jqE — TheNatsReport 🇺🇸 ⚾ (@TheNatsReport) May 6, 2025

The sixth year pro has played exclusive for the Nationals in his career. He has been an above average reliever with a career ERA+ of 118. His services could be very useful for a team like the Cubs. A team who has playoff aspirations, but lack the lockdown bullpen to close out big games consistently.

He could be a cheap option

Given that this deal would be a rental, you would imagine the prospect package going back to the Nationals would not be immense. But, the relief pitcher market is a sellers dream this year, with more needy teams than quality arms available. The Cubs shouldn’t necessarily have a problem with that given their rich farm system.

Additionally, if Finnegan pitches well for the Cubs down the stretch, they could have a better chance of signing him to a long term deal. That would ease the pain of dealing from their prospect pool. It would also provide their bullpen some stability behyond the latter half of this season.

One name to keep an eye on is James Triantos. The Cubs number seven prospect has previously been ranked as a borderline top-100 prospect. Despite some struggles this season, Triantos provides good contact ability with excellent defense up the middle. He could be a high-floor second baseman to patrol the infield alongside CJ Abrams.