Chicago Cubs Cut 10-Year MLB Veteran Before Brewers Series Finale

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the Milwaukee Brewers (in Wisconsin).

They most recently won Saturday’s game by a score of 8-2.

Chicago Cubs Cut 10-Year MLB Veteran

Ahead of Sunday’s game, news came out that the Cubs had designated Vince Velasquez for assignment.

He is in the middle of his first season with the franchise.

Patrick Mooney of The Athletic wrote: “The Cubs DFA’d Vince Velasquez and recalled Jordan Wicks from Triple-A Iowa ahead of today’s game in Milwaukee.”

Velasquez was picked in the 2nd round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He has also had stints with the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres over 10 total seasons.

The 34-year-old could be a good addition to another team in need of pitching depth.

There is also the chance that he returns to their Triple-A affiliate.

Over 193 career games (144 starts), Velasquez has gone 38-51 with a 4.86 ERA.

He is most known for his 5.5 seasons with the Phillies.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the roster move:

@bleacherbum099: “i trust vince velasquez or even Bryse Wilson to give you 2-3 solid innings than i do Jordan Wicks. the others might get blown up but why is jordan wicks still a thing.”

@Cubs_Daily1: “The Cubs have DFA’d Vince Velasquez and recalled Jordan Wicks who will be the bulk guy today. Not sure how I feel about that move.”

@ZuletaStan: “Vince is a dawg. Prayer circle to get him back to Iowa.”

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs enter the day as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 45-38 record in 83 games.

They are 7-3 over their last ten games (and 22-21 in 43 games on the road).