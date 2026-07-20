Chicago Cubs Cut 13-Year MLB Veteran Before Detroit Tigers Series

The Chicago Cubs are set to begin a a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Wrigley Field on Monday night.

Ahead of the series opener against the Tigers, the Cubs announced a flurry of roster moves, including cutting 13-year MLB veteran Drew Pomeranz.

Chicago Cubs Cut 13-Year MLB Veteran Drew Pomeranz Before Detroit Tigers Series

The Cubs designated Pomeranz for assignment, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. Additionally, Chicago placed right-hander Phil Maton on the injured list due to a recurring right knee ailment. Right-handers Aaron Civale and Jameson Taillon replaced them on the 26-man roster.

Via Rogers on X: “Cubs DFA Drew Pomeranz and place Phil Maton on the IL w recurring right knee ailment. Jameson Taillon and Aaron Civale replace them on the roster.”

The Los Angeles Angels released Pomeranz on June 18 after he posted a 5.01 ERA with a 1.59 WHIP and 16 strikeouts over 23 1/3 innings for the club this season.

The Cubs signed Pomeranz to a minor-league deal on June 22. Chicago recalled the veteran southpaw on July 3.

In 5 2/3 innings across six appearances with Chicago this season, Pomeranz recorded a 7.94 ERA with a 1.94 WHIP and one strikeout.

More to come.