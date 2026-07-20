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Chicago Cubs Cut 13-Year MLB Veteran Before Detroit Tigers Series

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Craig Counsell of the Chicago Cubs, who just cut 13-year MLB player Drew Pomeranz.
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 05: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are set to begin a a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Wrigley Field on Monday night.

Ahead of the series opener against the Tigers, the Cubs announced a flurry of roster moves, including cutting 13-year MLB veteran Drew Pomeranz.

Chicago Cubs Cut 13-Year MLB Veteran Drew Pomeranz Before Detroit Tigers Series

The Chicago Cubs cut Drew Pomeranz.

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 11: Drew Pomeranz #45 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the first inning during game five of the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 11, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Cubs designated Pomeranz for assignment, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. Additionally, Chicago placed right-hander Phil Maton on the injured list due to a recurring right knee ailment. Right-handers Aaron Civale and Jameson Taillon replaced them on the 26-man roster.

Via Rogers on X: “Cubs DFA Drew Pomeranz and place Phil Maton on the IL w recurring right knee ailment. Jameson Taillon and Aaron Civale replace them on the roster.”

The Los Angeles Angels released Pomeranz on June 18 after he posted a 5.01 ERA with a 1.59 WHIP and 16 strikeouts over 23 1/3 innings for the club this season.

The Cubs signed Pomeranz to a minor-league deal on June 22. Chicago recalled the veteran southpaw on July 3.

In 5 2/3 innings across six appearances with Chicago this season, Pomeranz recorded a 7.94 ERA with a 1.94 WHIP and one strikeout.

More to come.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Chicago Cubs Cut 13-Year MLB Veteran Before Detroit Tigers Series

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