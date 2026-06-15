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Chicago Cubs Cut 2-Year MLB Player Before Rockies Series

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GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 11: Starting pitcher Doug Nikhazy #65 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of the MLB game at Camelback Ranch on March 11, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

Cubs Cut 2-Year MLB Player Before Rockies

GettyDoug Nikhazy #51 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Athletics in the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park on April 17, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Ahead of their series with the Rockies, the Cubs designated Doug Nikhazy for assignment.

MLB.com wrote: “Chicago Cubs designated LHP Doug Nikhazy for assignment.”

Nikhazy did not appear in a game for the Cubs.

He had gone 0-1 with an 8.44 ERA in eight games for their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Nikhazy

GettyDoug Nikhazy #65 of the Cleveland Guardians poses for a portrait during photo day at Goodyear Ballpark on February 19, 2026 in Goodyear, Arizona.

Nikhazy was picked in the 2nd round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of two seasons in the MLB with the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox.

Over three career games, the 26-year-old has gone 0-1 with a 10.50 ERA.

GettyDoug Nikhazy #65 of the Cleveland Guardians throws a pitch during the first inning of his Major League debut in game two of a doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field on April 26, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.

At his age (and being such a recent high pick), Nikhazy could be a good option for another team in need of pitching depth.

He has only pitched 6.0 innings at the MLB level.

Cubs Right Now

GettyManager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs reacts during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on April 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs are currently 37-35 in 72 games, which has them as the third-place team in the National League Central.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 20-15 in 35 games at home).

Following three games with the Rockies, the Cubs will host to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Rockies Right Now

GettyWilli Castro #3 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam in the eighth inning during a game against the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark on June 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

The Rockies are at the bottom of the National League West with a 27-45 record in 72 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and 13-25 in 38 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Cut 2-Year MLB Player Before Rockies Series

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