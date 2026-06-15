Chicago Cubs Cut 2-Year MLB Player Before Rockies Series

On Monday, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

Cubs Cut 2-Year MLB Player Before Rockies

Ahead of their series with the Rockies, the Cubs designated Doug Nikhazy for assignment.

MLB.com wrote: “Chicago Cubs designated LHP Doug Nikhazy for assignment.”

Nikhazy did not appear in a game for the Cubs.

He had gone 0-1 with an 8.44 ERA in eight games for their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Nikhazy

Nikhazy was picked in the 2nd round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of two seasons in the MLB with the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox.

Over three career games, the 26-year-old has gone 0-1 with a 10.50 ERA.

At his age (and being such a recent high pick), Nikhazy could be a good option for another team in need of pitching depth.

He has only pitched 6.0 innings at the MLB level.

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are currently 37-35 in 72 games, which has them as the third-place team in the National League Central.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 20-15 in 35 games at home).

Following three games with the Rockies, the Cubs will host to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Rockies Right Now

The Rockies are at the bottom of the National League West with a 27-45 record in 72 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and 13-25 in 38 games on the road).