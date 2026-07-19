CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 17: Miles Mastrobuoni #20 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates in the dugout with teammates after scoring in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Wrigley Field on June 17, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
GettyMiles Mastrobuoni #21 of the Seattle Mariners gestures after hitting a RBI sacrifice bunt, and makes it to second base on a throwing error during the tenth inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on August 07, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.
Also on Saturday, news came out that a former Cubs player had been designated for assignment by the Seattle Mariners.
Following the Rays, Mastrobuoni played part of two years for the Chicago Cubs.
GettyMiles Mastrobuoni #20 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field on September 22, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs played the second game of their series against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field.The Cubs tied up the series by winning 6-2.2-Year Chicago Cubs Player Cut By SeattleAlso on Saturday, news came out that a former Cubs player had been designated for assignment by the Seattle Mariners.Mariners PR wrote: “Miles […]
2-Year Chicago Cubs Player Cut By Current MLB Team