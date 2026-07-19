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2-Year Chicago Cubs Player Cut By Current MLB Team

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 17: Miles Mastrobuoni #20 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates in the dugout with teammates after scoring in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Wrigley Field on June 17, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs played the second game of their series against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs tied up the series by winning 6-2.

2-Year Chicago Cubs Player Cut By Seattle

GettyMiles Mastrobuoni #21 of the Seattle Mariners gestures after hitting a RBI sacrifice bunt, and makes it to second base on a throwing error during the tenth inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on August 07, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Also on Saturday, news came out that a former Cubs player had been designated for assignment by the Seattle Mariners.

Mariners PR wrote:Miles Mastrobuoni, INF/OF, designated for assignment.”

Mastrobuoni had been batting .192 with five hits, one RBI and three runs in 13 games.

It will be interesting to see if another team claims him.

There is also the chance that Mastrobuoni returns to Seattle (in Triple-A).

Looking At Mastrobuoni

GettyMiles Mastrobuoni #20 of the Chicago Cubs at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 07, 2023 in Anaheim, California.

Mastrobuoni was picked in the 14th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent his first season with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Following the Rays, Mastrobuoni played part of two years for the Chicago Cubs.

GettyMiles Mastrobuoni #20 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field on September 22, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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2-Year Chicago Cubs Player Cut By Current MLB Team

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