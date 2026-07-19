2-Year Chicago Cubs Player Cut By Current MLB Team

On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs played the second game of their series against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs tied up the series by winning 6-2.

2-Year Chicago Cubs Player Cut By Seattle

Also on Saturday, news came out that a former Cubs player had been designated for assignment by the Seattle Mariners.

Mariners PR wrote: “Miles Mastrobuoni, INF/OF, designated for assignment.”

Mastrobuoni had been batting .192 with five hits, one RBI and three runs in 13 games.

It will be interesting to see if another team claims him.

There is also the chance that Mastrobuoni returns to Seattle (in Triple-A).

Looking At Mastrobuoni

Mastrobuoni was picked in the 14th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent his first season with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Following the Rays, Mastrobuoni played part of two years for the Chicago Cubs.