Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change Before Athletics Game

On Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs will continue their series with the Athletics at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a 2-1 loss on Tuesday.

Dansby Swanson (who batted 9th) finished with one strikeout in two at-bats.

Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Cubs 6/3 N. Hoerner 2B P. Crow-Armstrong CF A. Bregman DH S. Suzuki RF I. Happ LF D. Swanson SS M. Busch 1B P. Ramírez 3B M. Amaya C C. Rea SP”

Swanson is hitting 6th in the lineup for the first time since April 22.

The 2021 World Series Champion has struggled this season.

He is currently batting .181 with 35 hits, seven home runs, 27 RBI’s, 34 runs and five stolen bases in 58 games.

Social Media Reacts To Wednesday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@cubsfan858: “So not only is Dansby in the lineup but you moved him up to 6th. Laughable at this point.”

@Dan_Welter: “This is certainly a lineup”

@Jordan_Chapman_: “Suzuki Happ and Swanson hitting back to back to back what even is this lineup? If this doesn’t prove they’re out of ideas I don’t know what does.”

@PeasRadio: “Dansby Swanson hasn’t hit at all this year so the $8 million dollar man moves him up to 6th in the lineup. Seiya Suzuki hasn’t hit a HR in nearly a month and keeps him in the cleanup spot. Seriously how did Craig Counsell get such a big contract?”

@calebwi18iams: “I don’t understand but I’m not Craig Counsell so my opinion doesn’t matter”

Swanson is in his fourth season with the Cubs.

He spent the first seven years of his career on the Atlanta Braves.

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are currently the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 32-29 record in 61 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 18-12 in 30 games at home).

Following two more games with the Athletics, the Cubs will host the San Francisco Giants on Friday.