Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change Before Cardinals Game

On Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs will play the final game of their series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

They are looking to avoid a sweep after dropping each of the first two games.

Most recently, the Cubs lost by a score of 3-0 on Saturday.

Dansby Swanson (who batted 9th) finished with two strikeouts and no hits.

Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change

For Sunday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Cubs 7/5 P. Crow-Armstrong CF A. Bregman 3B S. Suzuki RF C. Kelly C M. Busch 1B N. Hoerner 2B I. Happ LF D. Swanson SS K. Alcántara DH J. Assad SP”

Swanson has been moved up to the 8th spot in the order on Sunday.

The 2021 World Series Champion is in the middle of his fourth season playing for the Cubs.

He comes into the day batting .206 with 59 hits, 16 home runs, 57 RBIs, 55 runs and 10 stolen bases in 85 games.

Before the Cubs, Swanson had spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

Social Media Reacts To Sunday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@theDUNIT: “Worst Manager in league.. when will these lineups end?”

@bleacherbum099: “we are still batting bregman 2nd huh. i guess that 10 year service time does buy alot.”

@sbp_21: “How many men does Alex Bregman need to leave on base before he hits lower in the lineup?”

@ColtSmith18: “PCA gets on base all the time so let’s keep putting Bregman, who’s 2nd worst in the league with runners on base and has most guys left on base in the entire league, behind him. Makes total sense 🤓.”

@TimKlein2: “Finally they are moving Happ down”

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are currently the second-place team in the National League Central with a 49-40 record in 89 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 26-19 in 45 games at Wrigley Field).