Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change During Orioles Series

On Wednesday night, the Chicago Cubs will continue their series with the Baltimore Orioles in Maryland.

They are coming off a 5-2 win on Tuesday.

Dansby Swanson (who batted 8th) finished with two hits, one RBI and one run.

Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Cubs 7/8 P. Crow-Armstrong CF A. Bregman 3B M. Busch 1B S. Suzuki DH I. Happ LF N. Hoerner 2B M. Conforto RF C. Kelly C D. Swanson SS C. Rea SP”

Swanson has been moved down to the 9th spot in the order on Wednesday.

The 2021 World Series Champion comes into the night batting .211 with 62 hits, 16 home runs, 58 RBIs, 57 runs and 10 stolen bases in 87 games.

He is in the middle of his fourth season playing for the Cubs (after seven with the Atlanta Braves).