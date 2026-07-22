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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change During Tigers Series

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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 10: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs walks in the dugout during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on May 10, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the Detroit Tigers at Wrigley Field.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Wednesday will take the series.

Most recently, the Cubs won Tuesday’s game by a score of 11-2.

Dansby Swanson (who batted 8th) finished with two hits, one walk, three runs and one stolen base.

Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 (not pictured) single against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at Wrigley Field on July 21, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

For Wednesday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Cubs 7/22 P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF N. Hoerner 2B M. Conforto DH C. Kelly C D. Swanson SS C. Rea SP”

Swanson has been moved down to the 9th spot in the order.

The 2021 World Series Champion is currently batting .215 with 71 hits, 16 home runs, 58 RBIs, 63 runs and 14 stolen bases in 97 games.

He is in the middle of his fourth season playing for the Cubs.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change During Tigers Series

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