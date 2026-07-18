Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change During Twins Series

On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs will play the second game of their series with the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a 5-2 loss on Friday night.

Dansby Swanson (who batted 9th) finished with one strikeout and no hits.

Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change

For Saturday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Cubs 7/18 P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF N. Hoerner 2B P. Ramírez DH D. Swanson SS M. Amaya C M. Boyd SP”

Swanson has been moved up to the 8th spot in the order.