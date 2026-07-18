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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change During Twins Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 17: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs sits injured on a play after a throwing error by Michael Busch #29 of the Chicago Cubs (not pictured) in the third inning at Wrigley Field on July 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hirschuber/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs will play the second game of their series with the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a 5-2 loss on Friday night.

Dansby Swanson (who batted 9th) finished with one strikeout and no hits.

Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs fields a ground ball during the first inning of the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 10, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

For Saturday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Cubs 7/18 P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF N. Hoerner 2B P. Ramírez DH D. Swanson SS M. Amaya C M. Boyd SP”

Swanson has been moved up to the 8th spot in the order.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change During Twins Series

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