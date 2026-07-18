CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 17: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs sits injured on a play after a throwing error by Michael Busch #29 of the Chicago Cubs (not pictured) in the third inning at Wrigley Field on July 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hirschuber/Getty Images)
Swanson has been moved up to the 8th spot in the order.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs will play the second game of their series with the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field.They are coming off a 5-2 loss on Friday night.Dansby Swanson (who batted 9th) finished with one strikeout and no hits.Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson ChangeFor Saturday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.Underdog MLB […]
Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change During Twins Series