CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 05: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs reacts during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Swanson has been moved back to the 9th spot in the order on Friday.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Friday evening, the Chicago Cubs will play the first game of their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.The Cubs are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.Dansby Swanson (who batted 8th) finished with one hit, one strikeout and two stolen bases.Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson DecisionFor Friday’s game, the […]
Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Reds Series