Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Reds Series

On Friday evening, the Chicago Cubs will play the first game of their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

The Cubs are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

Dansby Swanson (who batted 8th) finished with one hit, one strikeout and two stolen bases.

Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision

For Friday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Cubs 7/10 P. Crow-Armstrong CF A. Bregman 3B M. Busch 1B S. Suzuki RF I. Happ LF N. Hoerner 2B M. Conforto DH C. Kelly C D. Swanson SS S. Imanaga SP”

Swanson has been moved back to the 9th spot in the order on Friday.