Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before White Sox Game

On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs will play the second game of their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

The Cubs are coming off a 10-5 win on Friday.

Dansby Swanson finished with one hit, one run and one strikeout in five at-bats.

Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision

For Saturday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Cubs 5/16 N. Hoerner SS M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ DH S. Suzuki RF M. Conforto LF M. Shaw 2B P. Crow-Armstrong CF M. Amaya C J. Taillon SP”

Swanson is not in the team’s lineup on Saturday.

The two-time All-Star is currently batting .189 with 28 hits, six home runs, 25 RBI’s, 27 runs and three stolen bases in his first 44 games of the 2026 season.

He is in his fourth year playing for the Cubs.

Despite his recent struggles, Swanson has been one of the best shortstops in baseball for the last six years.

The 32-year-old was the first pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

Before the Cubs, Swanson spent the first seven years of his career with the Atlanta Braves, helping lead them to the 2021 World Series Championship.

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs have had an excellent start to the 2026 MLB season.

They come into the day as the top team in the National League Central with a 29-16 record in 45 games.

On the road, the Cubs have gone 11-11 in 22 games.

Following two more games against the White Sox, they will return to Wrigley Field to host the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

Marquee Sports Network wrote: “The Cubs have won their last 16 games in the City of Chicago 🤫”

The Cubs are coming off a season where they lost to the Brewers in the NLDS (in five games).

They last won a World Series Championship in 2016.