Dansby Swanson Gives Blunt Injury Update Before White Sox Series

The Chicago Cubs dropped two out of three games against the St. Louis Cardinals, losing 11-4 on Sunday afternoon.

However, the biggest news to come out of the game for Chicago involved an oblique injury to infielder Dansby Swanson after an awkward swing.

Swanson left the game after clearly feeling the injury, and Cubs manager Craig Counsell revealed postgame that the team will place him on the 10-day IL. Depending on the severity, the injury could lead to a much longer absence at a crucial time for the Cubs as they gear up for a series Monday night against their cross-town rival Chicago White Sox.

“He’s critical to our defense,” Counsell told ESPN’s Buster Olney during the game. “He’s one of the better shortstops in the game. Hopefully, it’s not too bad.”

Chicago Cubs SS Dansby Swanson left the game with an injury after an awkward swing. pic.twitter.com/1jDI1tnjYn — ESPN (@espn) August 16, 2026

Swanson Gives Update on Injury

After the game, Swanson spoke to the media in the clubhouse. While he answered all the questions reporters asked, he didn’t want to go into too much detail as the Cubs continue evaluating the injury.

“I just felt like my left side just kind of tightened up on me, and obviously, it was enough to where I didn’t feel like I needed to keep going,” Swanson said after the loss.

He also revealed that he has never suffered a soft-tissue injury during his professional career.

“I haven’t had a soft tissue injury in my whole professional career,” he added. “We’ll hopefully find out some really good news tomorrow and be on our way.”

Swanson’s 2026 Season

Swanson brings elite defensive ability to the Cubs, but he’s also provided plenty of offensive production this season.

While he’s hitting just .216 across 403 at-bats, he’s recorded 87 hits, 18 home runs, 66 RBIs, 17 stolen bases and 77 runs while slugging .404 with a .704 OPS.