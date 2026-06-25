Cubs’ Dansby Swanson Accomplishes Historic Feat vs. Mets

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson is having a monster series against the New York Mets. Swanson drove in four more runs, giving him 15 RBI through three games. That is the most RBI in a single series against the Mets, per MLB’s Sarah Langs.

Most RBI in series of 4 games or fewer, Cubs since RBI official (1920): 2002 Sammy Sosa: 142026 Dansby Swanson: 131987 Andre Dawson: 13 Overall franchise mark: 15, 1932 Kiki Cuyler in a 5-game series 13 is also most by a player in a series of any length vs NYM https://t.co/rUJGIVw2Kd — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 25, 2026

To say it’s one of the greatest single-series performances in Cubs history is an understatement.

Swanson later added a two-run single in the ninth inning, accomplishing two things. It was the most RBI in a three-game span, beating Sosa by one. He also tied Culyer’s franchise record.

Swanson can aim for setting a new franchise record in the series finale against the Mets at Citi Field.

Dansby Swanson Enjoying Monster Series vs. Mets

The 2026 season has not been kind to Dansby Swanson. Entering this series against the Mets, the former No. 1 overall pick was slashing .183/.292/.325 with eight home runs and a 77 wRC+.

His struggles at the plate were a topic in Jed Hoyer’s appearance on The Mully & Haugh Show on 104.3 The Score. The Cubs’ president of baseball operations publicly backed his shortstop.

“He’s struggled a lot offensively during that period. Dansby, he’s hit a lot of homers. He’s not necessarily a high batting average player; he’s going to strike out, but he’s simply one of the best defensive shortstops. He’s a player that when he’s on the field, he makes us better.”

Those words of encouragement have immediately paid off for Hoyer. In the series against the Mets, Swanson is 7-for-12 with three home runs. Two of those home runs came in the Cubs’ 10-3 blowout in the first half of a doubleheader.

Swanson became just the second shortstop in franchise history to have a two-homer, 7 RBI game. The only other player to accomplish that is Cubs legend Ernie Banks.

“Game can be simple, it doesn’t make it easy,” Swanson told Marquee Sports’ Taylor McGregor after the first game of the day-night doubleheader vs. the Mets. “But it can be simple of just that you get good pitches, and when you’re swinging at good pitches and on time for good pitches, good things can happen.”

The embattled shortstop has driven in 15 of Chicago’s first 29 runs of the series. He’s raised his batting average to .202 and his OPS to .688 in the series alone.