Chicago Cubs Announce Official Dansby Swanson News Before Reds Series

He’s back, Chicago Cubs fans. According to the Chicago Tribune’s Meghan Montemurro, the Cubs activated shortstop Dansby Swanson from the injured list before Friday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Cubs optioned infielder BJ Murray Jr. as a corresponding move.

Via Montemurro on X:

Dansby Swanson has been activated from the IL.

BJ Murray Jr. optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

Swanson will bat ninth and play shortstop for the Cubs tonight, the team announced.

Chicago Cubs Activate SS Dansby Swanson Before Reds Series

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 04: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs runs the bases after his solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning at Wrigley Field on August 04, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Swanson had been on the injured list since Aug. 17 with a left oblique strain.

Before landing on the IL, Swanson posted 3.1 bWAR and a .216/.300/.404 slash line with 18 home runs and 66 RBI over 119 games this season.

Looking at Chicago Cubs SS Dansby Swanson

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 14: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs hits a single during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on August 14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Cubs signed Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million contract in Dec. 2022 after he spent seven seasons with the Atlanta Braves.

Since joining the Cubs, Swanson has posted 16.9 bWAR and a .238/.310/.407 slash line with 80 home runs and 289 RBI.

In his 11-year MLB career, Swanson has posted 31.7 bWAR and a .248/.317/.413 slash line with 182 home runs, 253 doubles, 24 triples and 700 RBI.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the first NL Wild Card team with an 85-68 record. They are tied for the top spot with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Chicago lost six of its last 10 games. The Cubs are coming off a 2-1 series win over the Atlanta Braves.

Friday’s game between the Cubs and Reds is scheduled to begin at 5:40 p.m. CDT.