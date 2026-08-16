Cubs Get Telling Dansby Swanson Injury Update After Early Exit

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson picked up what looked like an uncomfortable injury in the bottom of the third on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

After swinging at the first pitch of his at-bat, Swanson threw his helmet out of frustration and exited the contest. He was replaced by James Triantos.

UPDATE: Manager Craig Counsell says Dansby Swanson will go on the injured list with a left oblique injury, Cubs insider Taylor McGregor reported.

It might not be until the postseason that Dansby Swanson returns to the lineup, wrote ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

“The injury is likely an oblique issue which would mean he could miss up to the rest of the regular season,” Rogers wrote. “Those types of injuries can be anywhere from four to six weeks, or more, depending on the severity.”

“He’s critical to our defense,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s one of the better shortstops in the game. Hopefully, it’s not too bad.”

Nico Hoerner is expected to slide over and replace Swanson at shortstop in his absence, Rogers added.

Dansby Swanson’s Value to the Cubs

Without Dansby Swanson, the Cubs’ defense will likely take a hit.

Swanson is a two-time National League Gold Glove Award winner (2022 and 2023) and two-time All-Star (2022, 2023). Although his batting average has taken a hit in 2026, his defensive presence and base-running skills outweighs it.

Through 118 games this season, Swanson is hitting .216/.300/.404 with 18 home runs, 66 RBI, and 17 stolen bases. His 3.3 WAR on the season explains how valuable he is to a team by itself.

The Cubs are still battling for their postseason position.

With just over a month remaining in the regular season, the Cubs are four games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central lead, but hold steady at the top of the NL Wild Card standings with a six-game advantage.

Chicago may need to make a big adjustment without one of their top defenders.

Edward Cabrera Struggles in Return From IL

The Chicago Cubs were able to get back a top pitcher in their rotation on Sunday. The team activated Edward Cabrera from the 15-day injured list. Cabrera, 28, missed nearly two months while battling back from a left hamstring strain and an adductor strain.

Drawing the start for the Cubs on Sunday, Cabrera struggled.

He was replaced by Ryan Rolison after 3.2 innings pitched (77 pitches), allowing six hits, seven runs, three walks, and striking out two.

The outing raises Cabrera’s ERA on the season to 5.68.

It was Edward Cabrera’s first start since June 23. He will look to flip things around for the Cubs in his next start, scheduled for Aug. 22 against the Seattle Mariners.