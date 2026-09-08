Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Update Before Brewers Game

It appears star shortstop Dansby Swanson will return to the Chicago Cubs‘ lineup very soon.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Cubs manager Craig Counsell announced a major update on Swanson.

Chicago Cubs’ Craig Counsell Announces Dansby Swanson Update Before Brewers Game

Via the Chicago Tribune’s Meghan Montermurro on X: Dansby Swanson (oblique) is on track to get work in off the Trajekt and other machine work when Cubs return home this weekend, Counsell said. That would set up Swanson to get some sort of game action, potentially with Triple-A Iowa or in Arizona, at the beginning of next week.

Via the Chicago Sun-Times’ Jeff Agrest on X: Cubs targeting for DANSBY SWANSON to return during the Braves series next week at Wrigley, Craig Counsell said.

Swanson has been on the injured list since Aug. 17 after he suffered a left oblique strain.

Before landing on the IL, Swanson posted 3.1 bWAR and a .216/.300/.404 slash line with 18 home runs and 66 RBI over 119 games this season.

Looking at Dansby Swanson’s Career

The Cubs signed Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million contract in Dec. 2022 after he spent seven seasons with the Atlanta Braves.

Since joining the Cubs, Swanson has posted 16.9 bWAR and a .238/.310/.407 slash line with 80 home runs and 289 RBI.

In his 11-year MLB career, Swanson has posted 31.7 bWAR and a .248/.317/.413 slash line with 182 home runs, 253 doubles, 24 triples and 700 RBI.

While Swanson has overall been a below-average hitter throughout his career, his spectacular defense has made him one of the best shortstops in baseball over the past decade.

Swanson has won two Gold Gloves and earned two All-Star nods in his career.

He also won the 2021 World Series as a member of the Braves.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

The Cubs lost the first game of their current three-game series against the Brewers.

Chicago is the second NL Wild Card team with an 81-64 record.