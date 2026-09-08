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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Update Before Brewers Game

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 22: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs looks on prior to the game against the Houston Astros at Wrigley Field on May 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It appears star shortstop Dansby Swanson will return to the Chicago Cubs‘ lineup very soon.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Cubs manager Craig Counsell announced a major update on Swanson.

Chicago Cubs’ Craig Counsell Announces Dansby Swanson Update Before Brewers Game

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GettyWASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 12: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park on August 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Via the Chicago Tribune’s Meghan Montermurro on XDansby Swanson (oblique) is on track to get work in off the Trajekt and other machine work when Cubs return home this weekend, Counsell said. That would set up Swanson to get some sort of game action, potentially with Triple-A Iowa or in Arizona, at the beginning of next week.

Via the Chicago Sun-Times’ Jeff Agrest on X: Cubs targeting for DANSBY SWANSON to return during the Braves series next week at Wrigley, Craig Counsell said.

Swanson has been on the injured list since Aug. 17 after he suffered a left oblique strain.

Before landing on the IL, Swanson posted 3.1 bWAR and a .216/.300/.404 slash line with 18 home runs and 66 RBI over 119 games this season.

Looking at Dansby Swanson’s Career

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 05: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs at bat against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on August 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Cubs signed Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million contract in Dec. 2022 after he spent seven seasons with the Atlanta Braves.

Since joining the Cubs, Swanson has posted 16.9 bWAR and a .238/.310/.407 slash line with 80 home runs and 289 RBI.

Chicago Cubs v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 12: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park on August 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

In his 11-year MLB career, Swanson has posted 31.7 bWAR and a .248/.317/.413 slash line with 182 home runs, 253 doubles, 24 triples and 700 RBI.

While Swanson has overall been a below-average hitter throughout his career, his spectacular defense has made him one of the best shortstops in baseball over the past decade.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 04: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs runs the bases after his solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning at Wrigley Field on August 04, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Swanson has won two Gold Gloves and earned two All-Star nods in his career.

He also won the 2021 World Series as a member of the Braves.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

Chicago Cubs v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 6: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 6, 2026 in Miami, Florida. This was his 40th homerun this season. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images)

The Cubs lost the first game of their current three-game series against the Brewers.

Chicago is the second NL Wild Card team with an 81-64 record.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Update Before Brewers Game

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