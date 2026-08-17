Chicago Cubs Receive Dansby Swanson Update Before White Sox Series

The Chicago Cubs will begin a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on Monday night.

The Cubs lost 11-4 to the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on Sunday afternoon.

During Sunday’s loss, Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson exited the game after an awkward swing in the third inning. Chicago placed the shortstop on the injured list after the game.

Chicago Cubs Receive New Dansby Swanson Injury News Before White Sox Game

Many speculated that Swanson could miss the remainder of the season after he suffered his oblique injury on Sunday.

Luckily, the star shortstop should be ready for the postseason.

Ahead of Monday’s matchup against the White Sox, the Cubs got a brand new update on Swanson’s injury.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers wrote on X: “Cubs news: Hearing it’s a Grade 2 oblique strain for Dansby Swanson, per a source. Normal timetable is 4-6 weeks. That would have him ready for the postseason.”

Looking at Chicago Cubs Shortstop Dansby Swanson

Swanson has had a below-average season at the plate, slashing .216/.300/.404 with 18 home runs and 66 RBI over 119 games.

However, his defense has been outstanding, which is why he has been worth 3.3 bWAR in 2026.

The Cubs signed Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million contract in Dec. 2022 after he spent seven seasons with the Atlanta Braves.

Since joining the Cubs, Swanson has posted 16.9 bWAR and a .238/.310/.407 slash line with 80 home runs and 289 RBI.

In his 11-year MLB career, Swanson has posted 31.7 bWAR and a .248/.317/.413 slash line with 182 home runs, 253 doubles, 24 triples and 700 RBI.

While Swanson has overall been a below-average hitter throughout his career, his spectacular defense has made him one of the best shortstops in baseball over the past decade.

Swanson has won two Gold Gloves and earned two All-Star nods in his career. He also won the 2021 World Series as a member of the Braves.