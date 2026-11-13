Cubs Reportedly Make Decision On Pair Of Key Arms

The Chicago Cubs continue to deal with the disappointment of having their season come to a close at the hands of the San Diego Padres in a two-game sweep during the National League Wild Card Series.

Since then, the Cubs have reinstated multiple pitchers, including Justin Steele, Cade Horton, and Porter Hodge, from the 60-day injured list while claiming right-hander Eric Orze off waivers from the Twins.

At the same time, the club cleared space by outrighting first baseman Tyler Austin to Triple-A Iowa and saw veteran relievers like Caleb Thielbar, Hunter Harvey, and Colin Rea elect to enter free agency.

Meanwhile, the Cubs have reportedly decided that they would like to retain a pair of key free agents in Clay Holmes and David Peterson, according to the latest from MLB Insider Bob Nightengale.

The Chicago Cubs Want To Bring Back Arms Clay Holmes And David Peterson

According to veteran MLB Insider Bob Nightengale, the Cubs “would love” to bring back both Clay Holmes and Drew Peterson, both of whom are now free agents.

“The Chicago Cubs, who have five free-agent starters, would love to bring back Clay Holmes and David Peterson,” Nightengale wrote via USA Today.

Both players were acquired via trade by the Cubs for what they had been hoping was a long postseason run.

The Cubs Reportedly Want To Bring Back Both David Peterson And Clay Holmes

Peterson reached the majors with the Mets in 2020 and went 6-2 with a 3.44 ERA as a rookie. After several inconsistent seasons, he broke out in 2024, going 10-3 with a 2.90 ERA and earning his first postseason win.

He made his first All-Star team in 2025 while posting career highs in starts (30), innings (168⅔) and strikeouts (150). He finished 9-6 with a 4.22 ERA and was a Gold Glove finalist.

After struggling early in 2026 and losing his rotation spot, Peterson was traded to the Cubs in June. He rebounded with a 6-2 record, 3.70 ERA and 74 strikeouts over 15 starts, then pitched 1⅔ scoreless innings in Chicago’s postseason.

Meanwhile, Holmes was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the ninth round of the 2011 MLB Draft, and he spent parts of four seasons with the Pirates before being traded to the Yankees in July 2021. He responded to the move well, as he posted a 1.61 ERA in 28 innings for New York down the stretch.

Holmes became a dominant late-inning option in 2022, taking over as the Yankees’ closer and earning his first All-Star selection after posting a 2.54 ERA and 20 saves. He followed with 24 saves and a 2.66 ERA in 2023, then made another All-Star team in 2024 despite leading MLB with 13 blown saves.

The Mets signed Holmes to a three-year deal before the 2025 season and converted him into a starter. He then posted a 12-8 record, 3.53 ERA and 129 strikeouts over 165⅔ innings of play.

Holmes was off to a strong start in 2026 before a fractured leg sidelined him in May. The Mets traded him to the Cubs in August, and he finished the season with a 3.29 ERA and 78 strikeouts across 18 starts between the two teams.