Chicago Cubs Make Major Decision on Third-Year MLB Outfielder

The Chicago Cubs had a very active trade deadline, and with the team now sitting at 64-49 and in second place in the National League Central, they’re going to go hard after a World Series appearance in 2026.

Throughout the first half, this was a team riddled by injury, but at the deadline they added several arms to help them down the stretch, and now, their roster appears to be one that matches up to their lofty expectations. However, with so many additions, the organization needed to make some tough calls, and on Tuesday, they did just that, optioning a popular young outfielder after a solid showing in Chicago thus far.

Kevin Alcantara Optioned to Triple-A

While Kevin Alcantara has never been a huge piece of the Chicago Cubs future, he has shown some potential when given the opportunity, and in 2026, he’s gotten more chances than ever, appearing in 20 games for the Cubs to date. In that time, he’s hit .238 with a .635 OPS while notching 1 home run and 5 RBI, and given the power he’s shown in Triple-A before, there are many Cubs fans that wanted to see him get an extended look.

Unfortunately, any possibility of that is now seemingly gone, as Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune has now reported the team have optioned him to Triple-A following some of their moves over the trade deadline.

Obviously, this isn’t the end of his time in Chicago, as he showed more than enough to be a potential piece of the future if he continues to develop, but given the promise he’s shown, this must be a letdown for the 24-year-old. At the Triple-A level this season, Alcantara has hit .217 with 17 home runs and 46 RBI across 61 games played, and while he’s failed to catch on as a major leaguer, he’s got more than enough power and speed to be someone that can play a role in the future.

Can the Cubs be World Series Contenders in 2026?

At the deadline, the Cubs focused on their pitching, an area they’ve been solid in in 2026, but unfortunately, they haven’t been able to stay healthy, as the team have run a four-man rotation throughout the campaign due to the injuries, with the team struggling to get anywhere close to 100% in their rotation.

Over the past few days, the team added Clay Holmes, Kevin Gausman and Braxton Garrett, solidifying their biggest position of weakness, and with a lineup that’s already dominant, this makes them one of the most well rounded teams in the entire National League.

It’s unclear whether or not they did enough, and with a potential lockout looming in 2027, they may have held back from making a true blockbuster, but given that the team felt they could already compete in 2026, the team added enough starting pitching to carry them through to October, and now we’ll wait and see if they can follow through on all of this potential.