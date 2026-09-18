Chicago Cubs Demote 26-Year-Old Before Reds Series

The Chicago Cubs are slated to begin a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio, at 5:40 p.m. CDT on Friday.

The Cubs activated star shortstop Dansby Swanson before Friday’s game. As a corresponding move, Chicago optioned a 26-year-old to Triple-A Iowa.

Chicago Cubs Option 26-Year-Old to Triple-A Amid Dansby Swanson News

The Cubs optioned 26-year-old infielder BJ Murray Jr. to Triple-A Iowa, the team announced.

The Cubs selected Murray from Triple-A Iowa for his MLB debut on Sept. 1.

Murray collected just one hit in 11 at-bats across seven games during his brief stint with the Cubs. He struck out four times.

More About BJ Murray Jr.

The Cubs selected Murray in the 15th round (No. 454 overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Florida Atlantic.

Murray earned the promotion to Triple-A in 2024 but spent the 2025 season in Double-A after struggling with the Iowa Cubs.

After a solid season with Knoxville, Murray returned to Triple-A for this season.

Murray has had an outstanding season at Triple-A Iowa, slashing .294/.395/.500 with 16 home runs and 68 RBI over 118 games.

He has hit .257/.372/.431 with 73 home runs and 335 RBI throughout his minor-league career.

Murray is listed as a third baseman, but he only played first base for the Cubs in his brief stint in the majors.

In addition to third and first base, Murray has recorded minor-league innings at left field and second base.

Murray played for Great Britain during the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the first NL Wild Card team with an 85-68 record. They are tied for the top spot with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Chicago lost six of its last 10 games. The Cubs are coming off a 2-1 series win over the Atlanta Braves.