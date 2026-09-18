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Chicago Cubs Demote 26-Year-Old Before Reds Series

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Craig Counsell, Chicago Cubs manager
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Chicago Cubs have released a six-year MLB Professional player during their Cincinnati Reds series.

The Chicago Cubs are slated to begin a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio, at 5:40 p.m. CDT on Friday.

The Cubs activated star shortstop Dansby Swanson before Friday’s game. As a corresponding move, Chicago optioned a 26-year-old to Triple-A Iowa.

Chicago Cubs Option 26-Year-Old to Triple-A Amid Dansby Swanson News

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 01: BJ Murray Jr. #83 of the Chicago Cubs runs to first base in his MLB debut against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on September 01, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Cubs optioned 26-year-old infielder BJ Murray Jr. to Triple-A Iowa, the team announced.

The Cubs selected Murray from Triple-A Iowa for his MLB debut on Sept. 1.

Murray collected just one hit in 11 at-bats across seven games during his brief stint with the Cubs. He struck out four times.

More About BJ Murray Jr.

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 01: BJ Murray Jr. #83 of the Chicago Cubs at bat in his MLB debut against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on September 01, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Cubs selected Murray in the 15th round (No. 454 overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Florida Atlantic.

Murray earned the promotion to Triple-A in 2024 but spent the 2025 season in Double-A after struggling with the Iowa Cubs.

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 01: BJ Murray Jr. #83 of the Chicago Cubs looks on prior his MLB debut against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on September 01, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After a solid season with Knoxville, Murray returned to Triple-A for this season.

Murray has had an outstanding season at Triple-A Iowa, slashing .294/.395/.500 with 16 home runs and 68 RBI over 118 games.

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 01: BJ Murray Jr. #83 of the Chicago Cubs hits a single, his first MLB hit, against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on September 01, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

He has hit .257/.372/.431 with 73 home runs and 335 RBI throughout his minor-league career.

Murray is listed as a third baseman, but he only played first base for the Cubs in his brief stint in the majors.

2026 World Baseball Classic - Pool B - Great Britain v Italy
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 08: BJ Murray #7 of the Great Britain reacts after striking out during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool B game between Great Britain and Italy at Daikin Park on March 08, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

In addition to third and first base, Murray has recorded minor-league innings at left field and second base.

Murray played for Great Britain during the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 16: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning off of Owen Murphy #73 of the Atlanta Braves (not pictured) at Wrigley Field on September 16, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hirschuber/Getty Images)

The Cubs are the first NL Wild Card team with an 85-68 record. They are tied for the top spot with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Chicago lost six of its last 10 games. The Cubs are coming off a 2-1 series win over the Atlanta Braves.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Chicago Cubs Demote 26-Year-Old Before Reds Series

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