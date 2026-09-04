Chicago Cubs Promote Intriguing 6-Foot Lefty Pitcher After Brewers Series

The Chicago Cubs finished their series against the Milwaukee Brewers on a high note, as they won by a 2-1 final score. With this, Chicago split their series against the Brewers and will be facing the Miami Marlins next.

Now, after their series against the Brewers, the Cubs have made a roster move with one of their minor league pitchers.

Chicago Cubs Promote Pitcher Doug Nikhazy to Triple-A

According to MiLB’s transaction tracker, the Cubs have promoted pitcher Doug Nikhazy to Triple-A Iowa from the ACL Cubs.

Nikhazy has not made an appearance for Triple-A Iowa since July, so this is certainly notable news for the 6-foot lefty. Now, he will be aiming to impress with Triple-A Iowa in hopes of landing a potential call-up to Chicago’s roster before the end of the season.

Looking at Nikhazy’s 2026 Season So Far

Nikhazy made one major league appearance earlier this season when he was a member of the Chicago White Sox. During it, he allowed one earned run and struck out one batter in two innings pitched.

Nikhazy has spent most of this season in the minors, though. In 10 Triple-A appearances this season, the 2021 second-round pick has posted a 0-5 record, a 10.31 ERA, and 49 strikeouts. With numbers like these, the Burlington, North Carolina native has had a tough year but will now be looking to heat up after landing this call-up to Triple-A Iowa.

Taking a Look at Nikhazy’s Time With the Cubs So Far

Back in April, the Cubs claimed Nikhazy off of waivers from the White Sox. Since then, he has appeared in 12 games for Triple-A Iowa, where he has a 0-1 record, a 10.80 ERA, and 39 strikeouts.

Overall, Nikhazy has struggled since joining the Cubs organization, but he now has an opportunity to end the season strongly. It will be interesting to see what he can do after landing this call-up to Triple-A Iowa from here.