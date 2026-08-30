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Chicago Cubs Release 6-Year MLB Professional During Reds Series

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Craig Counsell, Chicago Cubs manager
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Chicago Cubs have released a six-year MLB Professional player during their Cincinnati Reds series.

The Chicago Cubs are about to wrap up a series against the Cincinnati Reds. In the middle of that series, the team announces news regarding Ed Howard.

The series is tied 1-1 heading into the final game on August 30th. The Cubs are eight games behind the Milwaukee Brewers, which is good for the top NL Wild Card Spot.

Sunday’s game starts at 7:30 PM Eastern Time, 5:20 PM Mountain Time.

Chicago Cubs Release 6-Year MLB Professional

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 05: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field on August 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

During their series against the Reds, the Cubs announced Howard news.

According to the MiLB Transactions Log website, the Cubs released Howard from their Triple-A affiliate: “Iowa Cubs released SS Ed Howard.”

Howard is a 24-year-old shortstop. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound player was drafted by the Cubs in 2020.

Looking at Ed Howard

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 03: Michael Busch #29 of the Chicago Cubs high fives manager Craig Counsell #11 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on August 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Howard has split his 2026 season between Double-A and Triple-A.

In Double-A, Howard played 40 games. In those games, he collected 19 hits, four doubles, two home runs, and eight RBIs.

In 12 Triple-A games, Howard landed four hits and one double. Howard finished the 2026 season with a .168 batting average.

The Cubs originally drafted Howard in 2020. On June 22nd, 2020, he signed with the Cubs organization.

Before his release, his best season with the organization was in 2024. During that season, Howard played 102 High-A games. In those games, he recorded 85 hits, 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 24 RBIs, and eight stolen bases.

Howard’s Batting Struggles Lead to His Departure & What’s Next For Howard

Chicago White Sox v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 18: Kevin Gausman #12 of the Chicago Cubs is looked over by manager Craig Counsell #11 and trainer during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on August 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Just from looking at the numbers, it’s clear that the biggest issue with Howard was his inability to hit the ball consistently.

Howard never had overwhelming power. His player profile was always that of a contact batter. However, that fell away in his final years with the organization.

Howard only played 100 games in a season one time in a six-year career.

Considering his Double-A and Triple-A numbers, it’s tough to envision a way forward with another MLB organization in that regard.

However, there is still hope if a team needs some depth for it’s Single-A affiliates. If that is something that Howard is interested in so that he can prolong his playing career, that seems like the next logical step.

Otherwise, it might be time to hang up the cleats and transition into the next part of his career.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Chicago Cubs Release 6-Year MLB Professional During Reds Series

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