Cubs Make Edward Cabrera Announcement During Rockies Game

The Chicago Cubs could be hit by the injury bug again.

Chicago got Edward Cabrera back just recently from the injured list due to a blister issue. In his third start back from injury, Cabrera left his start with a trainer in the fifth inning, which is a concern.

“Counsell and a Cubs trainer are out to check on Edward Cabrera, and he’s exiting the game in the 5th inning. Wonder if it’s another blister issue,” Cubs reporter Meghan Montemurro wrote on X.

Cabrera leaving the game with an injury is a concern, as the Cubs have been decimated by injuries this season, as ESPN’s Jesse Rogers noted.

“Edward Cabrera, who was on the IL recently with a blister issue, is leaving this game in the top of the 5th inning. He was up 2-0 then started getting hit hard and walking guys. The Cubs have so many mound issues, I’ve lost count,” Rogers wrote on X.

Chicago pulled off a blockbuster trade for Cabrera this offseason as he was set to be an impact starter for the team. However, he’s been hampered by injuries, as he’s 4-3 with a 4.95 ERA in 13 starts this season.

Cubs Fans React to Cabrera Injury

After Cabrera was forced to leave Tuesday’s start with an injury, Cubs fans were concerned, given he had just gotten back from an injury.

“I saw this coming a mile away. How dumb is the training staff to think a blister will not just go away but completely heal in just two weeks when he relies so heavily on movement,” a fan wrote.

“It’d be different if he didn’t have an extensive injury history. It was always a risk, not surprising at all,” a fan added.

“Another hurt pitcher. The way he was looking at his hand. Looks like he got another blister,” a fan wrote.

“What a disappointment he has been. I think it’s safe tonight say he is not a top line pitcher and near 5 ERA is lousy,” a fan added.

Cubs fans are frustrated with the injury to Cabrera and how his season has gone after Chicago paid a hefty price to acquire him from the Miami Marlins.

“Seems it’s the hallmark of the Cabrera experience. Nine career trips to the IL. Guys with injury histories just don’t suddenly get healthy,” a fan wrote.

“Convenient that every time he gets knocked around (every game) he has to leave with an “injury”. Hate this team. Hate this front office. Just hate everything about how they are constructed,” a fan added.

“Oh no! Now they have to find another crappy starting pitcher to replace him! Whatever will they do? Nice trade, Jed,” a fan wrote.

The Cubs traded away Owen Caissie, Cristian Hernández, and Edgardo De Leon for Cabrera.

Chicago Has a Lengthy Injury List

The Cubs are battling for a playoff spot this season, and a key reason why is the injuries.

Currently, Chicago has starting pitchers Matthew Boyd, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon, and Cade Horton on the injured list. Meanwhile, relievers Hunter Harvey, Riley Martin, and Daniel Palencia are also on the injured list.

The injuries to the pitching staff have hampered Chicago, but the Cubs still remain in the playoff mix.

Entering play on June 16, the Cubs are 38-35 and 0.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.