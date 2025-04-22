Inauspicious Start Could Mark Beginning of the End for Cubs Acquisition

It’s been a rather inauspicious start to his Chicago Cubs career for pitcher Eli Morgan. And his season could already be over before he gets the chance to straighten things out.

The 29-year-old right-hander was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians during the offseason for A-level outfielder Alfonsin Rosario. After starting 18 games as a rookie in 2021, Morgan proved to be effective as a reliever during the next three seasons for Cleveland, posting a 1.93 ERA over 42 innings in 2024.

But it was a Jekyll-and-Hyde ride for Morgan, and the Cubs, through the first several weeks this season.

Eli Morgan Placed on IL After Rough Start to 2025

In five of his seven appearances, totaling 6.0 innings, Morgan allowed no runs on three hits and one walk, while striking out four. But on March 30 at Arizona, Morgan took the loss as the Diamondbacks scored eight runs in the ninth inning – six of them off Morgan, on six hits and a walk in 0.2 innings – for the 10-6 comeback win.

Then on April 14, Morgan allowed four runs in 0.2 innings on three hits – two of them homers – and a walk during mop-up duty in a 10-4 loss to San Diego. Morgan would be brought out of the game with an apparent injury, and a day later, he was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow impingement.

Now, in a pattern eerily similar to that of Justin Steele, a note at the bottom of a report from Marquee Sports Network amplified Cubs manager Craig Counsell indicating that Morgan has undergone an MRI and “is receiving second opinions.”

Meanwhile, adding insult to literal injury, the player who was traded for Morgan has gotten off to a much better start with his new team.

After being held hitless in the season opener, Rosario got a hit in each of the next 10 games for High-A Lake County Captains. Heading into Tuesday’s action, Rosario is hitting .311 (14-for-45), with three home runs, four doubles, 11 RBIs and a pair of stolen bases.

Cubs Acquire Drew Pomeranz in Wake of Eli Morgan Injury

While the loss of Morgan may not on the surface seem to be a significant loss, it is a symptom of a continuing problem for the Cubs. By pretty much any measure, Chicago’s bullpen has struggled mightily this season.

In an early move to address the shortcomings, Chicago acquired left-hander Drew Pomeranz from Seattle for cash considerations.

The 36-year-old had been pitching for Seattle’s Triple-A affiliate in Tacoma, where he had a 4.66 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 9.2 innings. Pomeranz reportedly had an upward mobility clause in his minor-league deal requiring that he be offered to the other 29 MLB teams if not with Seattle by a specific deadline. Should a team wish to have him in the majors, the Mariners would then have to either add him to their 26-man roster or trade him there.

Pomeranz, who has not pitched in the Major Leagues since 2021, has a 3.91 ERA over 11 seasons, with 883 strikeouts in 858.1 innings. He pitched for Counsell during the 2019 season with the Brewers.