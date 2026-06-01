Cubs Emerging as Legitimate Threat to Trade for Tarik Skubal

The Chicago Cubs and Jed Hoyer have become one of the most talked about teams in the MLB rumor mill.

After losing to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday Night Baseball, the Cubs now hold a 32-28 record. They have fallen off aggressively from being one of the best teams in the league just a couple of short weeks ago. A big part of that falloff has been injuries.

Chicago has dealt with numerous key injuries already. The starting rotation has been decimated by injuries, with Cade Horton going down for the season, Justin Steele suffering a setback, Matthew Boyd getting hurt while playing with his kids at home, and more.

With that being said, the Cubs are being viewed as a team who could make a blockbuster trade ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

One potential name to keep a close eye on is Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

Chicago Cubs Emerging as Potential Tarik Skubal Trade Suitor

Skubal has been a rumored trade candidate over the last couple of years. Despite the rumors, the Tigers have opted to continue trying to build a World Series contender around him.

Unfortunately, the 2026 MLB season has not been kind to Detroit. At the time of this writing, the Tigers are just 22-38. They could very well become a seller ahead of the deadline.

If Skubal is made available, Chicago is one of the teams who could make a competitive offer for him.

MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic has named the Cubs as one of the best trade partners for Detroit to work with.

“The Cubs are in position to offer a mix of major-league-ready talent and minor-league prospects. They could offer infielder Matt Shaw, outfielder Kevin Alcántara and right-hander Dominick Reid,” Bowden wrote.

“Shaw presently is in a utility role with the Cubs but profiles as an everyday player with second base being his best position. He can also play third or an outfield corner, and we all know how much Tigers manager A.J. Hinch loves positional flexibility. Alcántara could compete for playing time in right field for the Tigers, while Reid gives them another top pitching prospect for their pipeline.”

Tarik Skubal Could Change Everything for the Cubs

Earlier this season, Chicago showed that it can be a true contender if healthy. Adding a talent like Skubal would take the team’s championship chances up a big notch.

Skubal has made seven starts this season, but went down with injury and is working his way back currently. He has compiled a 3-2 record to go along with a 2.70 ERA, a 0.95 WHIP, a 7.5 K/BB ratio, and 43.1 innings pitched.

Last season with Detroit, Skubal made 31 starts and went 13-6 with a 2.21 ERA, a 0.89 WHIP, a 7.3 K/BB ratio, and 195.1 innings of work completed.

A trade for Skubal will not come cheap. However, if the Cubs have a chance to pursue him, they shouldn’t hesitate if they want to win a World Series.